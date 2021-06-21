By Shereen Siewert

A routine traffic stop led to a chase and two stolen vehicles last week near Merrill according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

In the department’s weekly wrap-up report, sheriff’s officials say a deputy tried to stop a 28-year-old Mukwanago man on Hwy. D near Hwy. 51 Wednesday for an equipment violation when the man fled, crashed his vehicle into a tree on Sunny Point Road and ran away on foot.

A few hours later, a town of Russell resident reported a stolen vehicle, which was discovered a few hours later in Adams County, near the location where another vehicle was stolen.

Police say hat vehicle was found in Nobles County, Minn. with the original suspect from the vehicle pursuit behind the wheel.

Charges in multiple counties are pending for the man, whose name was not released with the report.

Like this: Like Loading...