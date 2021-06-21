By Shereen Siewert

One of three suspects charged in connection with the December shooting death of a 20-year-old Marshfield man was arraigned Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court, the next step in the judicial process.

Jared Carl, 19, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC with intent to deliver, all in connection with Christian Schauer’s death. The victim’s body was discovered Dec. 29 by a fur trapper.

The arraignment is a formal reading of the criminal charging document, which in Wisconsin is called the “information.” During an arraignment, the defendant is asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty, or no contest. On Monday, Jared Carl entered a not guilty plea, moving his case one step closer to trial.

Jared Carl booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Shawn Carl booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Audrey R. Benson booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Early in the investigation, Carl claimed his father, Shawn Carl, shot Schauer in an argument over marijuana. But after further investigation, police now say Jared Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after Jared Carl said there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

On February 9, 50-year-old Shawn R. Carl, was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Christian Schauer and for possession of a fully automatic rifle. But those charges were modified March 8 as a result of the new revelations. Shawn Carl now faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer and two firearms-related charges. He is free after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

Benson, of Marshfield, also faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. Her case has not yet concluded.

A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 23. Jared Carl remains jailed on a $1 million cash bond.

