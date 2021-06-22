

Book-of-the-Month-Club: “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish

July 1-31. Stop by the Athens Branch in July and pick up Kadish’s 2017 novel about two women of remarkable intellect, along with some comments and questions to get you thinking like a book club would. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Marathon City Book Club: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

July 12, 5:45 p.m. Take part in a lively discussion of some great books with our Marathon City branch staff and other lit lovers. The group may meet outside, but will offer a virtual option, too. 715-443-2775.

Hatley Book Club: “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris

July 13, 1 p.m. Join our Hatley branch staff and others who like to chat about the good and bad of books. We’ll decide closer to the gathering about the safest way to meet, so give the Hatley Branch a call at 715-446-3537.

Fiction in the Fresh Air Book Club: “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins

July 14, 1 p.m. This summer, our Stratford branch will host its monthly book club discussion outdoors, with plenty of room in the green space outside of the library for patrons to spread out and enjoy some fresh air! 715-687-4420.

Mosinee Book Club: “Missing You” by Harlan Coben

July 19, 1 p.m. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of a wide variety of books! 715-687-4420. GoToMeeting (Online)

Source: Marathon County Public Library

