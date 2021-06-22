Dr. Susan Turney

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today.

The recognition program acknowledges clinicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact

“The 2021 class of 50 Most Influential Clinician Executives did not shy away from the challenges of caring for patient populations during a pandemic. They found inspiration in knocking down hurdles and fighting for top quality care for their patients and staff,” said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar in a news release. “They improved cancer screening outcomes by incorporating in-home test kits and secured more diversity for future clinician ranks.”

Turney has been consistently recognized on Modern Healthcare award lists over the past decade. She has been named to their Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list nine times in the past 10 years and one of the 100 Most Influential People in Health Care four times, the health system said. Earlier this year Modern Healthcare named Turney one of the nation’s top 25 women leaders.

“I know this recognition is possible because of the incredibly skilled and relentlessly dedicated team of providers and professionals I am lucky enough to work alongside at Marshfield Clinic Health System,” Turney said in the release. “The past 18 months have been so challenging for our country and for health care workers around the world. To be recognized as having an impact that made a difference during this historic crisis is an honor I will never forget, and one I share entirely with the wonderful people I’m fortunate to call colleagues.”

The complete ranking is featured in the June 21 issue of Modern Healthcare, and profiles of the honorees are available at ModernHealthcare.com/50MostInfluential.

