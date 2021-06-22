MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials have designated a huge swath of Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan coastline as a National Marine Sanctuary to protect historic shipwrecks in the area, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will publish regulations designating 962 square miles from Kewaunee County south to Ozaukee County as a sanctuary, Evers’ office said.

The designation will protect 36 shipwrecks, 21 of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Evers’ office says research suggests the area may include as many as 60 additional shipwrecks.

The designation is subject to congressional and gubernatorial review. Evers said his administration is “really excited” about the designation, according to comments posted on NOAA’s website.

NOAA has established a network of 15 marine sanctuaries encompassing more than 600,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters. Then-Gov. Scott Walker nominated the Lake Michigan area as a sanctuary in 2014.

