WAUSAU– The Grand Theater has reached and exceeded its $600,000 funding goal set for the Ghost Light Fund allowing the theater to maintain itself during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grand announced this week.

The Ghost Light Fund helped provide “intermission” programming while the theater was dark, retain staff for the past year, offset revenue lost to canceled performances and make the enhancements needed to reopen the venue safely.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging 15 months for the entire arts and entertainment industry,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand Theater, in a news release. “Once again, our amazing community has stepped up to support The Grand as they have done for almost a century. We are so grateful for their generosity and we know that as we get ready to reopen our doors, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The names of all Ghost Light Fund donors will be displayed on The Grand’s marquee overlooking the 400 Block from June 23 through June 27.

For more information on The Grand’s Ghost Light Fund as well as the return of in-person performances, visit www.grandtheater.org.

