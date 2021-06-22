Early offense and timely defense helped the Wisconsin Woodchucks defeat the Green Bay Booyah by a score of 6-5 on Monday night.

Wisconsin jumped ahead early on Tyler Kehoe’s RBI single, which plated Kevin Kilpatrick in the top of the second. The very next at-bat, Jordan Schaffer’s RBI single drove in Antonio Valdez and Tyler MacGregor. CJ Kayfus’ sacrifice fly brought Kehoe home, which put the visitors ahead 4-0.

Starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft kept the Booyah off the board until Jake Berg’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. The Washington State righty picked up his second win of the season, striking out four over five and one-third innings.

The Woodchucks tacked on insurance runs in both the seventh and the eighth, which proved vital in the win. Schaffer scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and Tommy Delgado (pinch running for Louie Albrecht) followed suit in the eighth. Both runs came across to score with two outs.

Green Bay cut the deficit to one on Nadir Lewis’ three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Tom Kane was called in from the bullpen and escaped the inning after Schaffer’s barehanded web gem at short.

Kane completed the four-out save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning. The game ended on Kilpatrick’s sliding catch in foul territory in left field.

The Woodchucks have now won three games in a row, matching their longest win streak of the season. They remain in first place, a half-game ahead of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the Great Lakes West division.

Top Performers

Hoeft stranded five baserunners in the first two innings of his start before settling in to retire seven hitters in a row. He improved his record to 2-1 with the win.

Richie Rivera worked a scoreless sixth inning and recorded a strikeout in relief of Hoeft.

Geo Camfield stranded a leadoff double en route to a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh.

Thomas Kane is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities after coming in to finish the game with two outs in the eighth.

Schaffer was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBI. He also stole a base.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Kehoe collected a pair of hits and scored a run for the second straight game.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Green Bay Booyah 5

Game Date: Monday June 21st, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6 9 1 Booyah 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 5 6 0

W: Hoeft (2-1, 2.61 ERA) L: Estridge (2-1, 4.50 ERA) SV: Kane (3)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 3 1 2 2 .389 Kayfus, Cj RF 3 0 0 2 .389 Groover Iii, Gino 2B 3 0 0 0 .167 – Izarra, Jose PH 2B 1 0 0 0 .125 Lockwood, Griffin DH 4 0 2 1 .438 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR DH 0 0 0 0 .133 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 1 1 0 .300 Valdez, Antonio 3B 5 1 1 0 .118 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 1 0 0 .226 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 1 0 .143 – Delgado, Tommy PR C 0 1 0 0 .116 – Vincent, Colton C 0 0 0 0 .308 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 1 2 1 .333 34 6 9 6

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Flowers, Elias LF 4 0 2 0 .308 Pearson, Dalton RF 3 0 0 0 .304 Croes, Dayson SS 4 0 0 0 .263 Wagner, Max 3B 4 1 2 0 .349 Blasick, Nathan 1B 5 0 0 0 .259 Berg, Jake C 4 2 1 2 .250 Ryan, Brendan 2B 4 0 0 0 .208 Hall, Preston DH 3 1 0 0 .172 Lewis, Nadir CF 2 1 1 3 .208 33 5 6 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: T. Kehoe 1 (5); J. Schaffer 2 (4); C. Kayfus 2 (8); G. Lockwood 1 (4);

HBP: J. Schaffer 1 (1);

SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (1);

CS: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2);

E: G. Groover Iii 1 (1);

Team LOB: 9;

Green Bay Booyah

2B: E. Flowers 1 (1);

HR: J. Berg 1 (1); N. Lewis 1 (2);

RBI: J. Berg 2 (6); N. Lewis 3 (11);

HBP: B. Ryan 1 (2);

Team LOB: 11;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 5.1 4 2 2 3 4 1 2.61 – Rivera, Richie 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.40 – Camfield, Geo 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 – Telfer, Shane 0.2 1 3 3 3 2 1 2.89 – Kane, Thomas 1.1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 9.0 6 5 5 8 9 2

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Estridge, Evan 5.0 6 4 4 2 8 0 4.50 – Czerniawski, Zac 2.2 3 2 2 2 0 0 6.75 – Babcock, Braden 1.1 0 0 0 2 2 0 1.23 9.0 9 6 6 6 10 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: R. Rivera 1 (1);

SO: T. Hoeft 4 (18); R. Rivera 1 (6); S. Telfer 2 (9); T. Kane 2 (5);

BB: T. Hoeft 3 (10); G. Camfield 1 (4); S. Telfer 3 (7); T. Kane 1 (4);

BF: T. Hoeft 24 (87); R. Rivera 3 (23); G. Camfield 5 (34); S. Telfer 6 (39); T. Kane 5 (18);

P-S: T. Hoeft 97-58; R. Rivera 12-7; G. Camfield 17-6; S. Telfer 31-15; T. Kane 21-12;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: Z. Czerniawski 2 (2); B. Babcock 1 (2);

HB: Z. Czerniawski 1 (1);

SO: E. Estridge 8 (19); B. Babcock 2 (6);

BB: E. Estridge 2 (8); Z. Czerniawski 2 (2); B. Babcock 2 (6);

BF: E. Estridge 23 (59); Z. Czerniawski 14 (14); B. Babcock 5 (30);

P-S: E. Estridge 93-56; Z. Czerniawski 57-29; B. Babcock 27-13;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:11:27

Attendance: 1066

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park

