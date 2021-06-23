Wausau Pilot & Review

Several apartments were badly damaged but no one was injured in a fire that spread through an apartment building Tuesday in Merrill, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 711 Martin St., a 32-unit complex in Merrill. Fire officials did not specify what time the fire was called in.

Fire crews arrived on scene to discover heavy black smoke and fire pouring from the rear of the building. Merrill Police officer assisted in evacuating residents and one pet was reunited with its owner.

Multiple fire crews were called in including Tomahawk, Pine River, Corning, russell, Wausau, Antigo, Maine and Hamburg. Lincoln County Emergency Management, Salvation Army, and The American Red Cross helped on scene by coordinating lodging for displaced residents and supplying food and beverages to emergency responders. Merrill Water Utility and Wisconsin Public Service were called to the scene and assisted too.

A pull station was used to alert occupants of the blaze, which is under investigation by both fire and police officials. Though several apartments were badly damaged, 24 of the 32 units received minimal or no damage.

