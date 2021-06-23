Woof! My name is Wilmer and I hope your house has a lot of room for activities. I’m a southern boy with a lot of charm and I’m hoping my awesome personality wins you over. June is going to be a big month for me: I already got a new zip code, now I just need a new family! I’m cat-friendly and working on my confidence around other dogs. I know that you can help me be the best that I can be.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

