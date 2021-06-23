WAUSAU, WI – Playing their second game of the day, the Wisconsin Woodchucks earned their second win of the evening behind a five-run fourth inning, defeating the Green Bay Booyah 10-5 in the seven-inning nightcap.
The Chucks are now 15-7 and have won five consecutive games, including three in a row over Green Bay after wins Monday and earlier Tuesday evening. Wisconsin extends their lead in the Great Lakes West Division to two games. They also have the best record in the entire Great Lakes Division and are tied for the best mark in the entire Northwoods League.
The Chucks won 5-2 earlier Tuesday evening after picking up a rain-suspended game from June 8 in the bottom of the second inning. That nine-inning game was completed in full.
The Woodchucks performed a station-to-station clinic in the bottom of the fourth at Athletic Park. Scoring five runs on four hits, the Chucks worked three walks and a sacrifice fly while benefiting from an error. Wisconsin batted around in the frame.
The Woodchucks opened Game 2 of the twin bill with two first-inning runs. Griffin Lockwood Powell poked an infield single to score Jordan Schaffer before Gino Groover reached home on an Antonio Valdez fielder’s choice.
They doubled their lead in the second with a pair of RBI groundouts from Jacob Schoenvogel and Jordan Schaffer, scoring Tyler MacGregor and Bash Randle.
Green Bay added a run in the third off a throwing error and tied the game in the fourth on a two RBI double and a fielder’s choice.
Even after the Woodchucks created separation in the fourth, they added supplemental issuance as Kayfus scored Izarra in the fifth on a fielder’s choice, making it 10-4. Green Bay got one run back in the top half of the sixth.
Top Performers
Peyton Schofield was on the mound for his first Northwoods League start and earned the win, pitching four innings and allowing four runs (three earned). He walked five batters and struck out two.
Dylan MacCallum provided three frames out of the bullpen. He earned the save while allowing an earned run and striking out four.
Tyler MacGregor was 3-4 with a run and a double.
Griffin Lockwood-Powell was 2-4 with two RBI.
Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 10
Game Date: Tuesday June 22nd, 2021
|Final/7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Booyah
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Woodchucks
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|X
|10
|9
|1
W: Schofield (2-0, 5.00 ERA) L: Chadwick (0-1, 12.41 ERA) SV: Maccallum (1)
|Booyah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Flowers, Elias LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Pearson, Dalton DH
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|Croes, Dayson SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Wagner, Max 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Hollow, Kaden C
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Dagnello, Nick 1B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.261
|Hollow, Tyler 2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Ryan, Brendan RF
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Lewis, Nadir CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|25
|5
|6
|4
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Schaffer, Jordan 2B
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.318
|Kayfus, Cj RF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.348
|Groover Iii, Gino LF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Lockwood, Griffin C
|4
|0
|2
|2
|.450
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|0
|1
|2
|.150
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|4
|1
|3
|0
|.279
|Randle, Bash DH
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Izarra, Jose SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Schoenvogel, Jacob CF
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|24
|10
|9
|9
Green Bay Booyah
2B: N. Dagnello 1 (3);
RBI: N. Dagnello 2 (9); B. Ryan 2 (3);
SB: E. Flowers 1 (3);
E: B. Mabeus 1 (1); K. Hollow 1 (3);
Team LOB: 5;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: T. Macgregor 1 (2);
RBI: G. Lockwood 2 (6); A. Valdez 2 (4); J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (5); C. Kayfus 2 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);
HBP: B. Randle 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (2);
SB: J. Schaffer 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (2); J. Izarra 1 (1);
CS: A. Valdez 1 (1);
E: G. Lockwood 1 (1);
Team LOB: 7;
|Booyah
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Chadwick, Tyler
|3.1
|7
|9
|8
|6
|1
|0
|12.41
|– Mabeus, Boston
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3.86
|– Healy, Phil
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|6.0
|9
|10
|9
|8
|4
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Schofield, Peyton
|4.0
|3
|4
|3
|5
|2
|0
|5.00
|– Maccallum, Dylan
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5.79
|7.0
|6
|5
|4
|6
|6
|0
Green Bay Booyah
WP: T. Chadwick 2 (4); P. Healy 1 (1);
HB: T. Chadwick 1 (2); B. Mabeus 1 (2);
SO: T. Chadwick 1 (9); B. Mabeus 3 (6);
BB: T. Chadwick 6 (12); B. Mabeus 2 (4);
BF: T. Chadwick 23 (67); B. Mabeus 9 (21); P. Healy 4 (54);
P-S: T. Chadwick 80-38; B. Mabeus 38-22; P. Healy 16-12;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: P. Schofield 1 (3); D. Maccallum 1 (1);
SO: P. Schofield 2 (7); D. Maccallum 4 (7);
BB: P. Schofield 5 (8); D. Maccallum 1 (1);
BF: P. Schofield 18 (42); D. Maccallum 13 (20);
P-S: P. Schofield 65-34; D. Maccallum 59-36;
Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:26:00
Attendance: 801
Venue: Athletic Park