WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Green Bay Booyah resumed a suspended  game Tuesday evening, after their June 8 tilt was suspended early due to thunderstorms. Taking  a four-run cushion into the 5:05 p.m., second inning resumption, the Chucks added another swift  run en route to a 5-2 win. 

The Woodchucks move to 14-7, having claimed victory in four straight matchups. 

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath threw two innings before the June 8 delay before returning Tuesday  for the remainder of his start. He tossed 93 pitches in the resumption and 111 overall while  earning the win. 

Shane Telfer pitched a scores ninth out of the bullpen to claim a save. 

On June 8, Wisconsin had a runner on third base with one out before the stoppage was ordered.  While the game was suspended relatively early in the evening, the Chucks wasted no time  scoring runs in what action was able to be squeezed in. 

Tyler MacGregor launched a two-run home run to left field in the second inning, plating Dalton  Reeves as well. Three batters later, Kevin Kilpatrick sent a line drive to the left-center gap,  scoring Noah Fitzgerald and Tyler Kehoe. 

That made it 4-0 with one out in the frame when the umpires halted the game.

Colton Vincent and Jose Izarra replaced Reeves and Fitzgerald respectively at catcher and  second base when the game resumed, as the latter two were no longer on the Chucks’ roster as of  June 22. Brandon Trammell and Clayton Mehlbauer, also on the June 8 roster but absent from  the latest list of active players, were filled in by CJ Kayfus and Jordan Schaffer at designated  hitter and shortstop respectively. 

Kayfus wasted no time inhering a 1-0 count, walking ahead of a Bryson Hill sacrifice fly that  scored Kevin Kilpatrick from third base to make it 5-0 Wisconsin. 

The Booyah got their first runs of the game in the eighth to cut the margin to three runs. Top Performers 

Vath started on June 8 and picked where he left off in Tuesday’s continuation. After two shutout  innings before the suspension two weeks ago he went through the eighth when the game  restarted. 

MacGregor had a two-run home run on June 8 and was 2-4 overall. 

Kilpatrick was 2-2 with a two-RBI double when the game was suspended and 3-4 overall. Tyler Kehoe was 2-4 overall. 

Green Bay Booyah 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Booyah000000020280
Woodchucks05000000X590

W: Vath (1-1, 2.25 ERA) L: Estridge (2-2, 7.04 ERA) SV: Telfer (1)

BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Pearson, Dalton RF 4110.317
Croes, Dayson SS 4020.277
Hollow, Kaden DH 3111.200
Blasick, Nathan 1B 4010.259
Garcia, Tristin 2B 4011.241
Rivera, Matthew C 1000.259
– Schroeder, Jake C 3000.000
Hall, Preston 3B 0000.172
– Wagner, Max 3B 4020.347
Wickman, Ryan LF 0000.200
– Hipsman, Johnny LF 4000.292
Lewis, Nadir CF 4000.190
35282
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 1110.250
– Izarra, Jose 2B 1000.167
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4132.321
Trammell, Brandon DH 1000.292
– Kayfus, Cj DH  PH 2000.348
Hill, Bryson 3B 3001.178
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 1000.217
– Schaffer, Jordan SS  PH 3000.318
Reeves, Dalton C 0100.200
– Vincent, Colton C 3010.313
Delgado, Tommy RF 2000.111
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4122.279
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4120.344
29595

Green Bay Booyah

2B: M. Wagner 1 (5); D. Pearson 1 (5);

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (10); T. Garcia 1 (8);

Team LOB: 7;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Kehoe 1 (3); K. Kilpatrick 1 (4);

HR: T. Macgregor 1 (1);

RBI: T. Macgregor 2 (11); K. Kilpatrick 2 (18); B. Hill 1 (6);

HBP: J. Izarra 1 (1);

SB: C. Kayfus 1 (2);

CS: J. Izarra 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Estridge, Evan1.15552217.04
– Page, Mykel6.24002200.00
8.0955441
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vath, Bobby8.08221602.25
– Telfer, Shane1.00000102.61
9.0822170

Green Bay Booyah

WP: E. Estridge 1 (4);

HB: M. Page 1 (1);

SO: E. Estridge 2 (21); M. Page 2 (2);

BB: E. Estridge 2 (10); M. Page 2 (2);

BF: E. Estridge 11 (70); M. Page 25 (25);

P-S: E. Estridge 36-21; M. Page 85-49;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: B. Vath 6 (18); S. Telfer 1 (10);

BB: B. Vath 1 (1);

BF: B. Vath 33 (85); S. Telfer 3 (42);

P-S: B. Vath 111-79; S. Telfer 10-6;

Umpires: Plate: S. Carey 1B: S. Ginger 3B: T. Roberson

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:21:00

Attendance: 781

Venue: Athletic Park