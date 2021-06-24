This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful rendition of a cool and refreshing margarita. The Orange Margarita is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Orange Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Grand Marnier liqueur

1 oz. Simple syrup

Orange juice

Orange and lime slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour tequila, Grand Marnier and simple syrup into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine, then top with orange juice. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with slices of lime and orange, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.