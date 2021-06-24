Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Craig Steczynski, 48, of Aprin. June 24, 2021: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, 6th offense; possession of methamphetamine; sex registry violation; carrying a concealed knife

Lewis Rosa, 57, of Weston. June 24, 2021: Sixth-offense OWI

Lindsey Adams, 29, of Wausau. June 24, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Lisa Perez, 45, of Schofield. June 24, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping

Andrew M. Falkowski, 22, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Battery by prisoners

Heather E. Barrett, 35, of Stratford. June 17, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, operating while intoxicated causing injury

WANTED: Gabriel Bell, 42, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued June 18, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, false imprisonment

Daniel J. Punke, 38, of Wausau. June 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher N. Rath, 39, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct

Chad S. Pyan, 33, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia



Anthony L. Boyd, 26, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob C. Notto, 20, of Wausau. June 18, 2021: Bail jumping, two counts

Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Hatley. June 23, 2021: Five counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer

Javon J. Grayson-Morrow, 25, of Milwaukee. June 18, 2021: FIrst-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping



WANTED: Jonathan J. Raduechel, 26, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 18, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, battery, bail jumping

Joseph A. Deckow, 27, of Berlin. June 21, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia