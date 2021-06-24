WANTED: Michael R. Boehm, 39, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, five counts of bail jumping

Editor's note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Craig Steczynski, 48, of Aprin. June 24, 2021: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, 6th offense; possession of methamphetamine; sex registry violation; carrying a concealed knife
  • Lewis Rosa, 57, of Weston. June 24, 2021: Sixth-offense OWI
  • Lindsey Adams, 29, of Wausau. June 24, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Lisa Perez, 45, of Schofield. June 24, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping
  • Andrew M. Falkowski, 22, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • Heather E. Barrett, 35, of Stratford. June 17, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, operating while intoxicated causing injury
  • WANTED: Gabriel Bell, 42, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued June 18, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, false imprisonment
  • Daniel J. Punke, 38, of Wausau. June 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher N. Rath, 39, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct
  • Chad S. Pyan, 33, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Anthony L. Boyd, 26, of Wausau. June 21, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jacob C. Notto, 20, of Wausau. June 18, 2021: Bail jumping, two counts
  • Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Hatley. June 23, 2021: Five counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Javon J. Grayson-Morrow, 25, of Milwaukee. June 18, 2021: FIrst-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping
  • WANTED: Jonathan J. Raduechel, 26, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 18, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, battery, bail jumping
  • Joseph A. Deckow, 27, of Berlin. June 21, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Richard W. Lyon, 41, of Wausau. June 18, 2021: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, causing mental harm to a child
  • Shabaka P. Nubian-Yl, 54. June 21, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • WANTED: Shane M. Gilboy, 30, of Marshfield. Arrest warrant issued June 17, 2021: Failure to report to jail
  • Terry Jackson, 65, of Chicago, Ill. June 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Waylon R. Thiex, 23, of Birnamwood. June 22, 2021: Fleeing an officer