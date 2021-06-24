Curtis McElhaney

WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank has hired Curtis McElhaney as vice president, mortgage sales manager, Peoples announced this week.

McElhaney will be responsible for the mortgage loan officers and the underwriting teams at Peoples.

“Curtis brings a wealth of mortgage and financial experience to Peoples,” said Jeffrey Saxton, vice president, retail sales and service manager. “He’s managed large mortgage teams, and that experience will prove beneficial to directing our mortgage team and in working with other teams throughout the bank.”



McElhaney spent the last 10 years at a local credit union. He was responsible for leading loan officers, underwriters, and processing staff.