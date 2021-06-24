WAUSAU. – When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, local musicians were forced to cancel live performances and find new creative outlets to sustain themselves. As vaccination numbers increase and hospitalizations decrease, musicians are once again taking to the stage for audiences eager to reconnect with their favorite local performers.

At 10 a.m. today, June 25, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wausau singer, songwriter and guitarist Brad Emmanuel; national recording artist, pianist and producer John Altenburgh of Mosinee; and guitarist, fiddler and vocalist Susan Cronick of Tomahawk to share their latest work and thoughts on the challenges of the past year.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.