Jennifer Brown Dargan

MADISON – Jennifer Brown Dargan, the assistant director of Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network, recently has been named deputy director of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

The ECB is a state of Wisconsin agency that partners with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to operate WPR and PBS Wisconsin.

“Jennifer’s background will be an asset to ECB,” said ECB Executive Director Marta Bechtol. “She’ll be a great partner in delivering public media to Wisconsin.”

As deputy director, Dargan will help oversee internal operations at the ECB and will serve as the agency’s AA/EEO officer. In that role, she will head the agency’s Equity & Inclusion initiatives, with a focus on the agency’s recruiting strategy, staff development and training.

Dargan is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University in 2018-19 where she focused on journalism, equity, leadership, organizational behavior and the history of race in the U.S.

Dargan begins her duties at the ECB on July 19.