WAUSAU – Artwork from 113 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 46th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 11 through Nov. 28 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, the museum announced today.

The exhibition includes 21 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 92 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, once again celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations. 

Exhibition-opening festivities will be modified with coronavirus precautions to support the community’s health. The exhibition will be on view during the museum’s extended opening-weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Before visiting, check lywam.org for details.  

2021 “Birds in Art” artists 

Eric van der Aa 

Edward Aldrich 

William Alther 

Tony Angell 

Chris Bacon 

Barbara Banthien 

Larry Barth 

Robin Berry 

Sandra Blair 

Karen Bondarchuk 

Dennis Boyd 

Jeremy Bradshaw 

Carl Brenders 

Carel P. Brest van Kempen 

Ray C. Brown, Jr. 

Jett Brunet 

Debrah Butler 

Jamie Cassaboon 

Todd A. Channer 

Tim Cherry 

James M. Clow 

James Coe 

Guy Coheleach 

Mark A. Collins 

Tony Craig 

Michael A. DiGiorgio 

Sarah Drummond 

Michael Dumas 

Gary Eigenberger 

Peter Elfman 

Joe Garcia 

Federico Gemma 

David Griffin 

Joshua Woods Guge 

Grant Hacking 

Kirsty May Hall 

Andrew Haslen 

Thomas Hill 

Diana Höhlig 

Cindy House 

Nancy Howe 

Ryan D. Jacque 

Ralph Grady James 

Lars Jonsson 

Ron Kingswood 

Eugen Kisselmann 

Terrill A. Knaack 

Elwin van der Kolk 

Rebecca Korth 

Nobuko Kumasaka 

Zev Labinger 

Laney 

T. Allen Lawson 

Patsy Lindamood 

Harro Maass 

Walter T. Matia 

Timothy David Mayhew 

Kelly McNeil 

S.V. Medaris 

John S. Miller 

Terry Miller 

David Milton 

James L. Morgan 

Katie Ann Musolff 

Johannes Nevala 

Peter Nilsson 

Peregrine O’Gormley 

Mary Louise O’Sullivan 

Leo E. Osborne 

Gerald Painter 

Dino Paravano 

Kris Parins 

Jeremy Paul 

Vida Pearson 

Patricia Pepin 

Anne Peyton 

Millie Whipplesmith Plank

Tony Pridham 

Don Rambadt 

Isaiah Ratterman 

Paul Rhymer 

Andrea Rich 

Aleta Rossi-Steward 

Shalese Sands 

Floyd Scholz 

Sandy Scott 

John T. Sharp 

Cathy Sheeter 

Leslie Shiels 

Steven Spazuk 

Jan McAllaster Stommes 

Rose Tanner 

Michael Todoroff 

Debra Trent 

Gunnar Tryggmo 

James Turanchik 

Elaine Twiss 

Adelaide Murphy Tyrol 

Kent Ullberg 

Federico Uribe 

Barry W. Van Dusen 

Randy L. Van Dyck 

Tyler C. Vouros 

Bart Walter 

Paula Waterman 

Lorraine Watry 

Scot A. Weir 

Jan Wessels 

Sara Wolman 

Darren Woodhead 

Alan Woollett 

Scott Yablonski 

Sherrie York 

