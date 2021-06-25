Keith R. Cota, Sr.

Keith R. Cota, Sr., 62, passed away June 22, 2021 after battling cancer.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel. 5712 Memorial Ct. Weston, WI, with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Montgomery – Plant – Dudley Post 10 at 7:00 pm.

Keith was born on October 7, 1958 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Roy and Jeanette (Ladwig) Cota. He graduated form Wausau High School and enjoyed his career in construction.

He enjoyed spending time at his cabin and camping on Otter Lake. Keith liked ice fishing, hunting and was a Packers and Nascar fan with his favorite being Jeff Gordon. He loved his family and time with his friends. He was proud to be part of the Man of Honor Society and was active in many events. Keith will be greatly missed for his sarcasm, wit and good sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Jeremy Nehring, Kari (Blaine Paszek) Cota, Keith (Tracy) Cota and Chasity Alexejun; grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, Evan, Riley, Mason, Brooklyn, Kyli, Levi and Finley; siblings, Rhonda Cota, Karen Voight, Terry (Patty) Cota, Alan Cota and Randy Cota, Sr. and many dear friends and relatives.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Cota and brother, Kurt Cota

Ruth A. Aschbrenner

Ruth Aschbrenner, 98, Marshfield, died peacefully with loving family at her side, on June 23, 2021, while under the care of Heartland Hospice at Aster Assisted Living Center in Marshfield, WI.

Ruth was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, on March 13, 1923, at her parent’s home. She was the second child of Anton and Anna (Schulz) Hammen who lost their first-born child, a son, Roland Frank Hammen, in infancy. The family moved to Wausau in 1925 where Ruth attended school, graduating from Wausau Senior High School, class of 1941. She was employed at Employers Mutual Insurance Home Office in the statistics department for six years. Ruth was a member of the newly formed Employers Mutual Company Chorus and was active in the YWCA, serving on the Board of Directors as secretary.

During World War Two, Ruth sang in a quartet at the Grand Theater in Wausau to help raise funds for war bonds. She was in demand as a singer, and after the war, she was once scheduled to sing at four weddings on one Saturday. She also did volunteer work for the Red Cross.

On June 1, 1946, Ruth married Glenn F. Aschbrenner at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Wausau, with Ruth’s uncle, Rev. Clarence Hammen, officiating. Glenn had served as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot in World War Two flying 68 combat missions, including the Battle of the Bulge, from bases in England, France, and Belgium. After the war, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, serving for 30 years at weekly sessions attaining the rank of Lt. Col. at retirement.

They lived in Rothschild where Glenn was Manager of Manufacturing at the Muskegon Piston Ring Company in Schofield. They were also part owners of the Radiant Court Motel in Rothschild with Ruth’s parents.

Ruth and Glenn have two sons, Leigh and Jim, and a daughter Sue Elaine who died in 1958 at age 7.

For decades, Ruth’s aunt, Mathilde Schulz, lived with Ruth and Glenn. Mathilde died in 1975 at age 90. Ruth’s father lived close to Ruth and Glenn in Rothschild and spent time daily with the family.

Over the years, Ruth did volunteer work. She was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts, a poll worker at elections, and a volunteer life member at the Wausau Hospital Center. In addition, she served on the Human Services Board for Marathon, Langlade, and Lincoln counties. As her high school class secretary, she was on the class reunion committee until their last reunion, the 70th.

She was active in the Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield where she served as secretary of the church council, financial secretary, and was a member of the women’s group, building committee, and held positions at the district and state level. Both Ruth and Glenn sang in the church choir with Ruth a featured soloist, singing at funerals and weddings.

Ruth was interested in family history, compiling several volumes of genealogy with added newspaper clippings, photographs, and her memories.

She enjoyed golfing with Glenn and with a women’s group. Ruth and Glenn also belonged to a card group that met in Rothschild and Wausau. She was artistic, creating keepsakes through embroidery and rosemaling She learned how to cane chairs from her father. Throughout her life, she kept in touch with friends and relatives with her cards and letters.

Ruth and Glenn enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s activities in Marshfield. They were present for Boy Scout, school, and college programs and graduations. They attended many track and cross country meets. They were able to join the family for most holidays and birthdays.

After Glenn’s retirement, they moved to their home on Lake Nokomis in Tomahawk in 1984, joining the First Congregational Church in Rhinelander and singing in the choir. During these years they had more time for golf, boating, and spending time with family and friends. They also traveled throughout the United States and took trips to Hawaii and Alaska. They wintered in Arizona and spent time with son, Jim, and his family in California.

Later, they moved from Tomahawk to a condo in Weston. Following Glenn’s death in 2009, Ruth moved to Marshfield in 2012 to be closer to family.

Ruth is survived by her two sons Leigh (Linda) of Marshfield, WI, and Jim (Lynn) of Irvine, CA. Ruth is further survived by three grandsons, Ryan (Kelly) Aschbrenner of Nashua, NH; Nicholas (Sarah) Aschbrenner of St. Paul, MN; Ricky (Emily) Aschbrenner of Irvine, CA, and one granddaughter Lacey (Nick) Sottosanto of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Great-grandchildren are August and Ida Aschbrenner of St. Paul, MN, and Lysiane Sottosanto of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.

Services are being held at the Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Ruth will be laid to rest privately at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Memorials in Ruth’s name can be directed to the Peace United Church of Christ, 1530 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI 54476. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family is grateful for the dedicated staff at the Aster Assisted Living Center in Marshfield, WI, and the Heartland Hospice for the care they provided Ruth.

Beverly D. Luedtke

Beverly D. Luedtke of Weston, WI was born in Wausau, WI on August 2, 1932, the daughter of Julius and Freida Huess. Beverly journeyed to her heavenly home peacefully at St. Claire’s Hospital on Monday, June 21st, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Beverly married Norman Luedtke on May 2, 1953 in Pine City, MN. Norman proceeded her in death in 2010. They enjoyed the blessing of marriage together for 57 years before his passing. They are now reunited in the hands of their Lord and Savior.

Beverly was a graduate of Wausau High School. The majority of her work career was spent with Ryan Manufacturing, doing their books until her retirement. Beverly’s secret passion in life was to work in radio broadcasting. She took classes from Ray Szamanda (who is affectionately known as the face and former voice of Menards). Beverly enjoyed bow hunting and fishing at their cottage located in Tomahawk, WI. Beverly also supplied plenty of food and cookies for Norm (the Cookie Monster) for his hunting trips to the “Wabeno Hilton”. Her pita bread was always requested by the hunting crew. She also made sure Norm’s carrot (orange hunting) suit was always ready.

Beverly had two loves in her life, Norman and their dog, Skipper. Beverly was known by Norm as his “Angel”. They took great pride in having many angel figurines around the house.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Norman (husband), and brothers and sisters, Erna, Andrew, Freida, Julia, Julius Jr. (Sonny), Dolores (Dee Dee), Dorothea, and Bernice, and also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Beverly is survived by nieces and nephews – Russ (JoAnne) Till, (MI), Joyce (Paul) Melcher, (GA), Tom (Barb) Ings, (WI), Jeff (Brenda) Ings, (WI), Pamela Cushing, (WI), Barb Bishop and Dave Volkman, (WI), Cindy (Mike) Gribowski, adopted son – Bob Schneider, (WI), adopted grandchildren – Katelyn and Trevor Behm, (WI), Adam Schneider, (AZ), Bethany Schneider, (WI), and Jacob (Jakey – her special name for him) Schneider, (WI).

Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. A Funeral Service for Beverly will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Wausau Alliance Church, 2125 Franklin Street, Wausau, WI with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Our family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Mike and Becky Wershay.

Patricia C. Rogalla

Patricia C Rogalla, 89, Wausau, died peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Friday, June 18, 2021. Pat was born January 29, 1932 to the late Maurice and Agnes (Braatz) Corrigan in Aurora, WI. She grew up in Kingsford MI, graduating from Kingsford High School in 1950. Patricia and Donald were joined in marriage June 27, 1953 and were happily married until the time of his death in 2006.

Pat enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and sharing the fruits of her labors with family, friends, and those in need. She donated a countless number of hats, mittens, dish cloths and prayer shawls to the community. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for the church and providing music for many of the local nursing home residents. Her Christmas music was always a special treat.

Pat and her husband Don owned and operated Suburban Drug in the Wausau area for 30 years, and Skyline Farms raising Ginseng and Christmas Trees. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with Don for many years. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She and Don raised their family at their farm, spending many happy hours there with their children and grandchildren. Family gatherings, anniversary celebrations, and “horseshoe” parties were a regular occurrence.

Survivors include two sons, Dan (Betty) Rogalla, Wausau, and Don (Tom Hvizdak) Rogalla, Edgar; two daughters, Kay (Glen) Tessmer, Wausau, and Karen (Ken) Matushak, Wausau; six grandchildren, Keri Rogalla, Morgan (Jay) Ball, Amanda Keene, Jamie (J.T.) Lyons, Sheila Cox, Kyle (Sara) Matushak; 11 great grandchildren; Taylor, Kalvin, Mackenzie, Vincent, Otto, Lane, Ava, Austin, Emma, Charlotte, Sawyer; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her very loyal and faithful dog Kole.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Ronald Paul, husband Donald, siblings Shirley, Jane, Tom and George.

The family would like to thank all who took the time to visit with Pat and her caretakers in the last few months.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Willow Springs Garden on Tuesday July 6th. Service will be at 5:00 with a celebration of life following the service.

THE ROUND BARN at WILLOW SPRINGS

6905 North 60th Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cherished cause in Pat’s name.

Lucille A. Muzynoski

Lucille A. Muzynoski, 88, Ringle, died Wednesday June 23, 2021, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born tenth of 12 children on January 30, 1933, in Ringle, daughter of the late Walter and Julia (Maziar) Mijal. On May 30, 1952, she married Joseph F. Muzynoski at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

Lucy grew up in Ringle, attended high school in Birnamwood, was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church and their Rosary Society. She was proud of her Polish heritage, enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flowers, especially gladiolas for decorating at church. Among her favorite things to do were, quilting and other home crafts, feeding the birds, her pet dogs, caring for all of God’s animals and photography, especially nature and family pictures.

Lucy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed-life is changed not ended.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Joseph; five children, Susan Dehnke, Wausau, Virginia “Ginger” (Roger) Fenlon, Salida, Colo., Joseph M. (Laurie) Muzynoski, Weston, Max (Susan) Muzynoski, Ringle, Julie (Ron) Thorne, Aliso Viejo, Calif., 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Sarah, Michael, Joseph Dehnke; Matthew Muzynoski (Kristin Racine), Lucas (Danielle) Muzynoski, Amy (Xouchee) Moua; Bryan, Christie, Michael Thorne; one great grandchild, Corrine Dehnke; one sister, Florence (Jerry) Ziegel, Wausau. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Eleanor, Mickey, Ed, Stanley, Joe, Jean, John, Helen, Tony and Anne.

The family has chosen a small, private funeral for the immediate family at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Private burial will follow at St. Florian Cemetery, Hatley.

Celestine A. Vang

Celestine Alexis Vang, 23, Wausau, died Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She was born April 4, 1998 in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of May Lee and Billy Tria Vang.

Celestine graduated from Wausau West High School.

She worked as a host/ server at The Filling Station in Wausau. Her interests were music, art, anime and collecting crystals. She loved to sing and write. Celestine was a beautiful, carefree, strong willed and loving person.

She is survived by her mother May Lee; sisters, Serenity Vang and Malayah Limon; brother, Matthew Vang; and father, Billy Vang.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kang Chou Lee and Song Yeu.

Funeral services will be on Saturday July 10, 2021 from 1:00 until 2 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will follow from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Friedenshain Cemetery at 4:30 p.m.

A luncheon will follow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening at The Cross Church, 740 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI 54476.

Lorraine E. Olbrantz

Our dear mother has found eternal rest in the Lord.

Lorraine E. Olbrantz left us on Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021 to join our father, Clement John Olbrantz, in the heavenly home he has been preparing for her since his death in 2008. Mom spent the last thirteen years grieving and missing “her Whitey.” We are certain she is now happier than she has been in a long time.

We, her children, Suzanne (Ray) Chrisler, Janis Cleveland, Roseanne (ALLEN) Olsen, Louise Olbrantz, Clara (Charles) Rainville, Catherine (Mike) Baumgartner, and Jill (Larry) Muelver attempted for years to keep her at home in the former Wausau Junction where she was born and lived nearly her entire life. At home she could watch the wildlife, feed the birds, putts in her flower garden and read her journals. She kept journals nearly her entire life. After our dad’s death, she spent long hours reading those journals and searching for his name. Her grief faded just a bit when she found an entry regarding him. Her journals brought back many memories and prompted many conversations about her life.

Lorraine was the first child born to Archie and Martha Foster. She was raised in what was locally known as Wausau Junction with her sister, Ruth (Jack) Lewis, and her brothers, Gordon and Keane Foster, all of whom are now deceased. Her half-sister, Marlene (Terry) Fleming, joined the family after Lorraine’s marriage. She survives and resides in Florida.

From her journals, we learned of her years in Milwaukee after her graduation from Wausau East. How she worked in a laundry until World War II. How she took religious instruction and converted to the Catholic faith. The many train rides back and forth from Milwaukee to Wausau. It was while in Milwaukee that a neighbor boy from home, Clem Olbrantz, showed up on her doorstep beginning a long- distance courtship until their marriage on October 11, 1944.

Late in life Lorraine endured the death of her last child, another daughter, Geri Ann. It was only with the birth of her first grandchild that she had another chance to hold a baby in her arms. Her journals recounted the night the first grandchild was born, a grandson, Lawrence Allen Cleveland and the births of each of the following twelve – Anissa Cleveland, Jacqueline Cleveland, Paul Cleveland, Kathryn (Mike) Zielski, Frank Koshere, Lauren Koshere, Brock (Jessica) Rainville, Grant (Carrie) Rainville, Molly (Shawn) Ziebell, Brian Baumgartner, Stephanie (Dillon) Lang, and Vincent Muelver. She always made time to babysit and prepare treats for her grandchildren, her fourteen great-grandchildren, and if able, her five great-great-grandchildren. She would have enjoyed holding her latest great-great-grandson.

Through the years, Lorraine sewed most of her young daughters’ wardrobes. She was an accomplished seamstress, being asked a few times to sew formal wear and satin bridesmaids’ dresses; all on an old Singer sewing machine.

After raising her family, her journals told us about her work at the Wausau Public Library. She loved her job; grateful to have it; found friends in her co-workers. Her love of books, history and family led her to join the local Genealogy Association. She documented the headstone history of St. Michael’s Cemetery as her contribution to local genealogy research.

After her retirement from the Wausau Public Library, time was available to travel Wisconsin, to really tend to her flower garden, work crossword puzzles, help with grandchildren and watch old movies.

At 93 years old, with the deprivations of old age impacting her life, we moved mom to Wausau Manor. She missed her Wausau Junction home but seemed to enjoy the youthful spirit of the young aides and the activity around her. We hated seeing her there, but she made the best of it. We thank you mom for sharing your love of life, your dedication to faith and family and teaching us valuable life lessons along the way. Say hello to our dad and give him a hug for us.

We extend love and blessings to all who knew and loved our dear mother, Lorraine.

Private services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

