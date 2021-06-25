Wausau Pilot & Review

Rain barrel pickup for Wausau residents is set for Saturday.

Pickup is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26 at 1701 N. River Dr. in Wausau. The site will be set up as a drive-through event. Residents will be directed to a check-in area and barrels will be loaded into vehicles. There is no need to exit the vehicle during pickup.

Wausau sold residents rain barrels at a discounted price as part of its new WAUter Savvy initiative, a pilot program that allowed pre-ordering in May.