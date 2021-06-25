The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 with anticipated completion of June 30, 2021

Work scheduled: Crews will work on grading, shoulders, and guardrails once asphalt is completed on June 24. Paving marking will follow with punch list and cleanup items next week.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed from the Marquette/Adams County Line to County B. Local traffic and EMS access is maintained while final items of the project are completed. The entire project length is currently accessible on concrete pavement in both lanes. Pending favorable weather, crews anticipate project completion and roadway opening on June 30.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on grading.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place erosion control, install storm sewer, and remove pavement on ramps and place gravel on US 2.

Traffic impacts for next week:

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph along US 2.

Bidirectional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps are closed for the remainder of the project

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be excavating, install piling, forming the east wall, backfill and other work on the structure.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pour concrete on June 23, let it cure over the weekend, clean up the site, and pave bridge approaches.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Traffic is maintained on a single lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street.

Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street. Bicyclists: Northbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane. Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at E Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at County N.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will complete the traffic switch from existing lanes to new southbound lanes

Crews will begin excavation of the northbound lane between Dodge Road and County VV East

Continue work on storm sewer crossings north of Blacksmith Road

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47

Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Pavement removal and replacement on the inside lanes and two-way-left-turn-lane. Crews will also install new traffic signal detectors.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures in each direction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be paving intersections, install pavement marking, and work on shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers during pavement removal and replacement, and shoulder work.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavation and filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will install a liner in the existing lake drainpipe under Post Road.

Crews will install the sluice gate inside the newly constructed lake drain structure.

Crews will complete the new concrete pipe installation on either side of the new lake drain. The new lake drain will be activated, and the bypass pumping will be shut off.

Crews will begin the removal of the existing primary spillway control structure.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road starting in July.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29 (NEW)

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will set up temporary traffic control and erosion control. Crews will begin grading within the median and County U intersection.

Traffic impacts: Temporary speed reduction of 55 mph applies. On Monday, June 28, the left lanes on WIS 29 eastbound and westbound will be closed. The lanes will reopen prior to the holiday weekend. County U south intersection will be closed to through traffic until July 23. Shawano County Highway Department will be posting a detour for the County U closure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removal and replacement of curb and gutter and sidewalk, perform grading, continue installing culvert pipes at two cattle passes, and install two new cross culverts on WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction. Motorists can expect multiple single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder and single lane closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: Daily flagging during pavement removal and replacement. Temporary pavement markings will be installed at the end of each day during paving, slower moving vehicles will be in the are during that work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue concrete removal along northbound WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto the new southbound lanes and temporary widenings. A 12-foot width restriction remains in place.