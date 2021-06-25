WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI – Osvaldo Mendez pitched five strong innings, Jose Izarra continued his hot streak, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks ended a two-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Rafters early Friday morning.

Heavy rain and lightning began just minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The field was tarped at around 6:30 p.m. About two hours later, the rain lightened up and the teams took the field for a 9:03 p.m. first pitch.

A two-run single by Gino Groover put the Woodchucks on the board first in the top of the third. Bash Randle and Jacob Schoenvogel scored after leading off the inning with base hits. 

The Rafters got one back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Woodchucks re-established momentum in the top of the fifth. Antonio Valdez drew a bases loaded walk before Kevin Kilpatrick’s sacrifice fly plated Izarra.

Mendez shut down the Rafters in the fifth in order to qualify for his second win of the season. The Alabama State lefty worked five innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.

In the top of the sixth, a Rafters error brought home two more runs for the visiting Chucks.

Shane Telfer inherited a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh out of the bullpen. He would take the Woodchucks the rest of the way by recording the last nine outs to earn his second save of the season.

Top Performers

Izarra was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. He has now reached in nine of his last 11 plate appearances.

Groover was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs on the evening,

Schoenvogel was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Randle was 2-for-4 with a run in his first start since Sunday. He also assisted in a relay to throw out a Rafter at the plate.

Mendez improved his record to 2-1 with the win. His ERA is now down to 2.81.

Chandler Poell allowed one run out of the bullpen in the sixth. It was the first earned run that Poell has allowed in six innings of relief this season.

Telfer struck out three over three innings. His ERA sits at 2.03.

 Next Up

The Woodchucks will conclude their four-game road trip tomorrow with the series finale against Wisconsin Rapids at Witter Field at 6:35 p.m. They’ll return home on Saturday to begin a two-game series against the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3

Game Date: Thursday June 24th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks002022000682
Rafters001001010362

W: Mendez (2-1, 2.81 ERA) L: Beyer (1-2, 3.86 ERA) SV: Telfer (2)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Izarra, Jose 2B 4220.348
Kayfus, Cj 1B 5000.273
Groover Iii, Gino RF 5124.278
Lockwood, Griffin C 4000.333
Valdez, Antonio 3B 4001.125
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3011.330
Macgregor, Tyler DH 3000.246
Randle, Bash SS 4120.280
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3210.150
35686
RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Hayes, Sterling SS 4000.233
Erves, Mckinley LF 3120.244
– Burrow, Addie PH  LF 1000.211
Nicoloff, Josh DH 4000.276
Castillo, Marco 3B 3011.233
– Holley, Reeve 2B 0100.225
Exposito, Ej 2B  3B 2111.279
Cornblum, Couper CF 2000.250
– Dickerson, Elijah PH  RF 1000.125
Swords, Benjamin RF 1000.262
– Mann, Blake PH  CF 2011.184
Hinderleider, Jacob 1B 4000.185
Eberly, Weston C 4010.226
31363

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

RBI: G. Groover Iii 4 (6); A. Valdez 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (19);

E: A. Valdez 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: M. Erves 1 (1); B. Mann 1 (2);

RBI: M. Castillo 1 (9); B. Mann 1 (6); E. Exposito 1 (14);

E: E. Exposito 1 (8); C. Cornblum 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mendez, Osvaldo5.04112502.81
– Poell , Chandler1.01112001.42
– Telfer, Shane3.01102302.03
9.0632680
RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Beyer, Justin4.26444203.86
– Rivera, Devin2.12201203.18
– Bennett, Zachary2.00000401.50
9.0864580

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: O. Mendez 1 (3);

SO: O. Mendez 5 (18); S. Telfer 3 (13);

BB: O. Mendez 2 (7); C. Poell 2 (6); S. Telfer 2 (9);

BF: O. Mendez 20 (71); C. Poell 6 (29); S. Telfer 12 (54);

P-S: O. Mendez 80-50; C. Poell 15-5; S. Telfer 57-32;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

SO: J. Beyer 2 (12); D. Rivera 2 (16); Z. Bennett 4 (9);

BB: J. Beyer 4 (9); D. Rivera 1 (4);

BF: J. Beyer 24 (107); D. Rivera 11 (74); Z. Bennett 6 (23);

P-S: J. Beyer 86-50; D. Rivera 30-20; Z. Bennett 27-19;

Umpires: Plate: A. Perry 1B: T. Brewer 3B: P. McMorris

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:02:21

Attendance: 914

Venue: Witter Field

Northwoods League Standings

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Traverse City Pit Spitters168.6672W7-3
Kenosha Kingfish1311.5423.01W6-4
Kokomo Jackrabbits1213.4804.52L6-4
Rockford Rivets1213.4804.53W5-5
Kalamazoo Growlers1015.4006.53L5-5
Battle Creek Bombers815.3487.51L1-9
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders169.6403W7-3
Wisconsin Woodchucks169.6401W7-3
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters1312.5203.02L6-4
Lakeshore Chinooks1212.4803.51L4-5
Madison Mallards1014.4005.51W3-6
Green Bay Booyah916.3607.01L2-8
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Waterloo Bucks178.6801W6-4
La Crosse Loggers1213.4805.01L4-6
Eau Claire Express916.3608.02W5-5
Duluth Huskies817.3209.02L3-7
Minnesota Mud Puppies314.17610.07L1-9
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox176.7399W9-1
Mankato MoonDogs158.6522.01W7-3
Bismarck Larks169.6402.01L7-3
Willmar Stingers1114.4407.04L3-7
Rochester Honkers912.4297.02W4-6