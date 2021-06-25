Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I hope everyone reads and takes to heart the message from Mayor Katie Rosenberg in the Wausau City Newsletter distributed this past week. She is right in urging the community to look past personal opinions and political divisions and clearly state that our city is a caring and welcoming community, ready to take on social and economic challenges and compete with the best of cities in the years ahead.

Make no mistake, our national reputation has been damaged by our failure to adopt a strong statement on acceptance and openness.

Public Relations 101 says you respond quickly to counter an adverse message and the Mayor did her job with her proclamation earlier this month. But it was disheartening to see the City Council kick the issue back to committee at its last meeting.

I’d say we have one more chance to get this right. Let’s reflect on all that our individuals, churches, businesses and organizations have done over the last three decades to help people of all kinds and make this a good place for everyone to live, work and raise a family. Then let’s support our Mayor and let the rest of the world know that Wausau is a community for all.

Jim Force, Wausau