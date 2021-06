By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead following a crash Saturday on Hwy. 29, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Hwy. E.

Two adults with minor injuries were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two children were also involved in the crash but were not injured.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.