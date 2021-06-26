It wouldn’t be a Woodchucks-Rafters game without a dose of drama.

Behind a pair of dominant pitching performances and a clutch hit from Kevin Kilpatrick, the visiting ‘Chucks had just enough in the tank to pull out a 3-2 extra-inning victory at Witter Field Friday night.

The second of a two-game series between the local rivals was a tense affair throughout.

In the early innings, starters Ryan Lobus and Jack Gonzales were locked in a pitcher’s duel. Two timely double plays helped the Chucks keep the Rafters off the board.

The scoreless tie ended in the top of the fifth when Tyler Kehoe’s no-doubter over the right field wall put the Chucks ahead 2-0. Kehoe’s first homer of the year extended his current hitting streak to seven games.

Lobus escaped a jam in the bottom of the sixth after Kevin Kilpatrick’s leaping catch on the left field warning track. Lobus has now pitched 13 consecutive innings without allowing a run. Over 16 innings pitched at Witter Field this season, Lobus has shut out the Rafters.

Unfortunately for the Woodchucks’ ace, he would not earn a win Friday night. A base hit, a pair of infield singles and a balk helped Wisconsin Rapids scratch across the game-tying runs in the bottom of the seventh off of relievers Jace Baumann (to whom the runs were charged) and Tom Kane.

Antonio Valdez doubled to lead off the ninth, but the Rafters were able to escape what became a bases-loaded jam. Tom Kane came back to the mound and worked a 1-2-3 inning to force extras for the third time in the Woodchucks’ season.

With two outs in the top of the tenth, Kilpatrick’s RBI single to center field plated pinch runner Jacob Schoenvogel, who started the inning at second base. The base hit would tally RBI number 20 for Kilpatrick, whose heroics have played a major role in the season series.

Kane would slam the door in the tenth and strand the tying run that started the inning at second. He totaled six strikeouts, picking up his first win of the season and keeping his ERA at a perfect 0.00 through five outings.

With the win, the Woodchucks sweep the Rafters and now own a 5-1 record against them this season. They improve to 17-9, one win above their total from last season’s 16-31 campaign.

Fond du Lac’s game against the Lakeshore Chinooks was postponed, so the Woodchucks have now taken sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West division entering the weekend.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 3 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2

Game Date: Friday June 25th, 2021

Final/10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 7 0 Rafters 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 1

W: Kane (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Torres (2-1, 0.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan 2B 4 0 2 0 .306 Izarra, Jose SS 4 0 1 0 .333 Groover Iii, Gino RF 5 0 0 0 .217 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR RF 0 1 0 0 .150 Lockwood, Griffin DH 3 0 0 0 .300 – Randle, Bash PH DH 1 0 0 0 .269 Kayfus, Cj 1B 4 0 0 0 .243 – Macgregor, Tyler 1B 0 0 0 0 .246 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 0 1 1 .323 Valdez, Antonio 3B 4 0 2 0 .167 Vincent, Colton C 3 1 0 0 .217 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 1 1 2 .356 37 3 7 3

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Hayes, Sterling SS 2 0 0 0 .219 Holley, Reeve 2B 3 0 0 0 .209 Nicoloff, Josh 3B 5 0 1 0 .272 Castillo, Marco 1B 5 0 0 0 .208 Exposito, Ej DH 3 1 1 0 .282 D’Acunto, Angelo C 3 1 1 0 .216 Dickerson, Elijah RF 2 0 0 0 .119 – Cornblum, Couper PH RF 1 0 0 0 .241 Mann, Blake LF 3 0 0 0 .171 Burrow, Addie CF 3 0 2 1 .244 30 2 5 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: A. Valdez 1 (1);

HR: T. Kehoe 1 (1);

RBI: T. Kehoe 2 (7); K. Kilpatrick 1 (20);

HBP: C. Vincent 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

RBI: A. Burrow 1 (6);

HBP: A. Burrow 1 (4);

E: S. Hayes 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lobus, Ryan 6.0 2 0 0 4 1 0 0.96 – Baumann , Jace 0.2 3 2 2 1 0 0 7.56 – Kane, Thomas 3.1 0 0 0 2 6 0 0.00 10.0 5 2 2 7 7 0

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Gonzales, Jack 5.0 4 2 2 3 4 1 4.73 – Waldis, Hunter 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1.23 – Bonner, Brayden 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 – Torres, Nick 1.0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.00 10.0 7 3 2 5 7 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: R. Lobus 1 (1);

SO: R. Lobus 1 (18); T. Kane 6 (11);

BB: R. Lobus 4 (10); J. Baumann 1 (3); T. Kane 2 (6);

BF: R. Lobus 22 (106); J. Baumann 6 (43); T. Kane 12 (30);

P-S: R. Lobus 71-35; J. Baumann 26-16; T. Kane 50-34;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

HB: H. Waldis 1 (2);

SO: J. Gonzales 4 (16); H. Waldis 1 (7); B. Bonner 1 (3); N. Torres 1 (14);

BB: J. Gonzales 3 (6); H. Waldis 1 (3); B. Bonner 1 (1);

BF: J. Gonzales 21 (59); H. Waldis 9 (30); B. Bonner 9 (22); N. Torres 4 (43);

P-S: J. Gonzales 81-49; H. Waldis 37-22; B. Bonner 36-23; N. Torres 12-9;

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: A. Perry

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:17:07

Attendance: 1241

Venue: Witter Field