Downtown Weed Management Volunteer. Wausau River District is seeking Weed Management Volunteers to rid the downtown area of weeds via natural pesticide. We are seeking 2-3 volunteers to complete this task weekly to keep our downtown area clean. Contact Blake: 715-297-1829 or blake@wausauriverdistrict.org.

Gigi’s Playhouse Intern and Youth Board Members. GiGi’s Playhouse is a nonprofit providing free educational and therapeutic programing to individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Students studying education, OT, PT or speech and communication disorders would be a great fit for the internship. The Youth Board meets in person monthly. Must be 13+ and apply by the end of June. Contact 715-370-6652 or volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org.

Habitat for Humanity Store Volunteers. Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon to accept donations and prep them for sale, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist in the operations of the store. The Habitat Store accepts donations of building materials and supplies and in turn sells those items to help fund the Habitat homes that are built for our partner families. Contact office@habitatwausau.org.

Monk Botanical Gardens: Grounds Work Volunteer Help Needed. There are a variety of opportunities for people to get their hands dirty, digging into the dirt and helping to maintain our garden spaces. Weeding, mulching, raking, planting and pruning. Contact 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Books/Magazines for Hospice Patients. Heartland Hospice accepts new or “like new” books and magazines with popular themes: animals, farms, travel, music, poetry, chicken soup for the soul books, history and landscapes. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or at Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Dual-Language Books Wanted. McLit Marathon County Literacy utilizes books for children or adults who are bilingual. If you have gently used or new books to donate, contact Connie at 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Cloth Book Bags for Children. Children’s Wisconsin can share newly sewn book bags with children during office and home visits. For more information or to arrange drop off, contact Emily at ehannemann@chw.org or 715-843-1892.

