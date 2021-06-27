The Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Madison Mallards’ matchup Saturday evening was suspended due to rain at Athletic Park after two innings.

Increasing rainfall in the opening pair of innings dampened the playing surface before the stoppage was called with the teams still scoreless.

Set for 6:05 p.m., the game began just ahead of 6:30 after the grounds crew initially repaired the field after a day of showers in Marathon County.

The teams will finish the nine-inning contest Sunday before their regularly scheduled series finale. The second game of the twin bill will be seven innings. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the June 8 game will turn into vouchers that can be redeemed for general admission bleacher seating for any regular season 2021 home game based on availability.

For questions, call 715.845.5055, stop by the front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nate Madej threw two shutout frames.

CJ Kayfus logged a two-out single in the second inning.