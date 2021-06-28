By Shereen Siewert

Charges are possible in connection with a weekend house fire in Athens that left one person injured, officials said.

The blaze was reported at about noon on Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Mueller Street at a two-story, single-family home. Officials have not released the name, age or gender of the person who was injured in the blaze.

Several area fire departments responded to the blaze and Hwy. 97 was shut down while crews fought the flames.

Officials are declining to release the cause of the blaze, citing an ongoing investigation that could result in criminal charges.

No additional information was immediately released.