From July 1-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a bug hotel out of various pieces of cardstock and stickers. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On July 6, kids and families can hear entertaining stories about being in a bad mood, learn some signs in American Sign Language, and sing along to a fun rhyme. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Pack up your blanket or chairs and head to the library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., for an outdoor beach-themed story time! The story time will be held July 13 from 10:30-11 a.m. Hear stories and songs, play games, and pick up a free craft. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Kids and families can visit the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., for an outdoor beach-themed story time on July 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Hear stories and songs, play games, and pick up a free craft. In the event of rain, the story time will be rescheduled for July 21 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online. On July 20, kids and families can hear silly stories about going on vacation and learn some common salutations in foreign languages. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online. On July 27, kids and families can hear some twists on well-known fairy tales. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Source: Marathon County Public Library