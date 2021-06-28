Leona A. Braun

Leona Anita Braun, 93, Rib Falls, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1928 in the Town of Holton, daughter of the late Herbert and Amanda (Junker) Jacobi. On May 31, 1950 she married Floyd Braun at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2006.

Leona worked as a one room schoolteacher locally. She and Floyd farmed in the Town of Rib Falls from 1950 until they retired. Leona regularly attended the concerts of the old timer’s band and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol (William) Birkholz, Athens, two grandsons, John and Otto Birkholz, Athens, and a brother, Orville Jacobi, Aniwa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Clarence Jacobi, Melvin Jacobi, Gilbert Jacobi, Lloyd Jacobi, Erma Stange, Bernette Kurth, Berniece Roeder, Roland Jacobi, Herbert Jacobi, Clara Jacobi and Ruth Jacobi.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Rib Falls. Reverend Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in the Edgar cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the church and again on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie A. Briggs

Love was her paintbrush

Life was her canvas.

Stephanie Ann Briggs, 59, passed peacefully Sunday June 20th at the Copper Leaf Memory Care facility. She was born December 21, 1961, in Wausau, WI to the late Thomas and Virginia Bishop. Stephanie married her soulmate Thomas M Briggs in 1987, who preceded her in death in 2018.

Stephanie spent her time here as a devoted wife, mother, confidante, and friend. She was a generous person who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She even loved and provided for those who weren’t. Determined and courageous she voyaged gracefully through all of lifes ups and downs.

Stephanie was an altruist who found beauty in all things. She loved taking trips and camping with her family. As a nature spirit she loved the outdoors and appreciated plants and animals alike; you’d often find her in her garden or taking long walks. She was also a terrific cook and she loved trying new recipes and creating her own.

Stephanie was an accomplished artist who loved to draw, paint, and make crafts. She was always reading and seeking new knowledge. She was a spendthrift that taught us how to find what we needed for a bargain.

She is survived by her son and granddaughter, Brandon Weix and Vanessa Harrop; her daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Thomas Chisholm. Survived by her sisters, Cathy Bishop, Gretchen Rogers, Heidi Closson, and Renee Sollar; and by many loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Preceded in death by her mother and father, Virginia and Thomas Bishop; her siblings; Crystal Bishop, Rose Kluck, Peggy Evans, and Thomas Bishop.

A gathering will be held at a later date for her family and friends.

Coletta Schroeder

Coletta Schroeder, 92, of Wausau died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Born November 5, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Peter and Viola Musch. She married Wilfred Schroeder on January 27, 1950.

Coletta worked for the Merrill School District for 30 years.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Sally) Schroeder and Mark (Amy) Schroeder; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as her son-in-law, Gene Gruetzmacher. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sally Gruetzmacher

Private funeral services were held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home. Burial was in Merrill Memorial Mausoleum.

Rachel A. Clemment

Rachel Anne Clemment, 80, Wausau, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Rachel was born May 26, 1941 in Viroqua to the late Clifford and Verna (Rude) Gilbertson. Rachel met David Clemment in grade school, dated during high school and married on May 11, 1963 in Westby. The couple was blessed with two children: Suzanne and Mike. Following her graduation from Westby High School in 1959, Rachel went on to attend Vernon County Normal School and taught for two years. Following her teaching career, she worked as a bookkeeper in Wausau for Ruder Law, Overhead Door and Clemment Cabinetry.

Rachel was a very kind and sweet woman who always cherished all of her family. Early years were spent playing golf with David and the kids and going to Mike’s hockey games; later years found her playing golf with the grandchildren and going to their hockey games. In addition to the love she had for her children and grandchildren, Rachel and her sisters remained very close all of their lives talking and texting one another daily.

She was known to love entertaining family and friends, serving wonderful holiday meals and making excellent Rice Krispies bars, Christmas cookies and lefse. In her free time, Rachel enjoyed growing many beautiful flowers, stamping and playing Farkle with dear friends.

Rachel is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, David; children, Suzanne (Thomas) Brandt of Kronenwetter and Mike (Carrie) Clemment of Wausau; grandchildren, Kyle Brandt, Travis (Kristina) Brandt, Garret (Sydney Rose) Clemment, Logan (Michaela Perz) Clemment, Bradley (Sarah Traver) Peterson and Zachary (Hannah Dingle) Peterson; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Rory; sisters, Donna (Martin) Kjelland and Sonja Hooverson and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Larry Hooverson.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Heartfelt gratitude goes to the Wausau Police Department, EMS and the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their kind and compassionate care for Rachel in her time of need.

Lawrence Hanz, Jr.

If death was knocking on his door Lawrence Hanz, Jr. wanted to die at home in Schofield and on June 24, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Home Hospice, his wife and family he achieved his goal. Lawrence, more often called Junior, was born in Rothschild, Wisconsin on July 9,1924 to Lawrence Hanz, Sr. and Leokadia (Sliwaski/Murowski) Hanz. The family moved shortly after to a farm in Ringle, Wisconsin and he went to school through 8th grade at the one room school in Callon, closest to the farm. He took courses in mechanics at the Wausau Vocational School. He married Doris Eisenman on June 18, 1949 at St. Mary’s in Marathon City, WI. Growing up, he worked on the farm but he loved machines and fixing things. He and his brother “Ziggie” started Hanz Trucking with two trucks hauling products like Ringle brick. As the business grew so did the type of products they transported including the long haul of fuel and eventually expanded into the road construction business. Hanz Contractors was created in 1960, eventually adding concrete to the mix. He retired and sold his share of the business in 1999. He joined a group of businessmen who saw a need for a community bank and founded People’s State Bank in 1962. He was elected to the board of directors and served in that capacity for many years. He was known for his work ethic–hours didn’t matter–the day was done when the job was done. He did have hobbies–he liked carpentry–something he inherited from his father who helped him build the family home in Schofield where they still reside. He made boats for himself and friends–which helped with his love of fishing! He liked to hunt and be outdoors especially at the cabin in Tomahawk in the early years and later all the wonderful years at the “Lodge” in Conover. Having his family around was what meant the most to him and “up north” was where he loved to have everyone.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris, his son Lyle Hanz of Schofield, and 3 daughters; Carol Wendorf (William) of Merrill, Patricia Hanz (David Feiss) of Milwaukee, and Linda (Mark)Thornton of Dundas, MN. Eleven grandchildren: Kimberly Hanz, Kelly Hanz (Travis Walk), Sarah Wendorf (Scott Fuchs), Pamela (Brent) Gartmann, Benjamin Wendorf (Angie), Matt Wendorf (Brooke Borelli), Robyn Feiss (Alex Recker), Molly Feiss, Nathan Roiger (Hannah Gust), Amanda (Brian) Huinker, and Thyme Thornton. Eight great grandchildren: Kassidy, Sully, Violet, Paige, Bryn, Olivia, Grace and Grady. His sister-in-law Alice Hanz and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings: Josephine Suchomski, Helen Gajewski, Michael Hanz, Zigmond Hanz and Dorothy Green.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Therese Parish (Rothschild, Wisconsin), Aspirus Home Hospice, or a charity of your choice.



Services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Albert. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Dennis J. Turzinski

Dennis J. Turzinski, 64 of Bevent, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

He was born on April 19, 1957 at Saint Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point. The son of Paul and Selma (Stanczyk) Turzinski.

Dennis was employed at Randy Wanta & Son Construction for over 46 years. He was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Dennis played in many softball leagues and shot pool for many leagues. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and ice fishing. He also enjoyed pitching shoes (horseshoes), traveling and the annual fish fry. Dennis volunteered for Bevent Lions and church picnics as well as ushered for church. He loved his kittens very much.

Dennis is survived by his significant other of 29 years, Janet Cherek; siblings, Richard (Louise) Turzinski, Kathy (Chris) Sumiejski, Jerome (Karen) Turzinski and Janice (Michael) Kleman; ten nieces and nephews, Debbie (Lesley), Steven (Dawn), Susan (John), Mary (Ricky), Louis III (Denise), Scott, Jennifer, Sarah (Mark), Michelle (Michael) and Rachel (Daniel); 20 great nieces and nephews, Cody, Ivy, Terra, Alexia (Dylan), Cailey, Emmalyse, Nataley, Samuel, Breanna, Jacob, Elizabeth, Isaac, Louis James IV, Abigail, Samantha, Owen, Sawyer, Maxwell, Evelyn and Nolan as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his nieces husband, Thomas Kislow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Private family burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a mental health charity of your choosing.

Patricia A. Hintz

Patricia A. (Pat) Hintz passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at age 69, with loved ones at her side.

Pat was born in Park Falls, WI. to Robert and Carol (Hughes) Detko on March 25, 1952. She received her nursing degree from Northcentral Technical college Wausau, WI. in 1990 and received her Practical Nursing diploma from Mid-State Technical College, Stevens Point, WI. in 1980 and practiced nursing for 20 years. She worked in Long Term Care and Home Health and was beloved by her nursing home staff, who would say, “Pat’s so crazy!” She attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and Lincoln High School, Park Falls, WI.

Pat was an advanced knitter and also sewed clothes. As a hard-working single mom, her dream was to have a place for her family to call home. She adored her grandchildren and loved being a grandma. She loved cooking, baking, reading books, watching movies, gardening, picnics, the beach, and good music. She was passionate about her fur family of cats and dogs.

She spent her last years with the love of her life, Guy, whom she dated in the early ’80s and then serendipitously reconnected with, in 2017 until her passing. They were indeed in love, and he took great care of her.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Bob, and her mother, Carol. And is survived by her soul mate, Guy, her three children, Ronald “RJ” (Mica), Thomas (Rebecca), Hollie, (Tom), her brothers Bud, Thomas, Dan, sister Becky, grandchildren Alec, Sarah, Jacob, Parker, Joseph, Maci, and many nieces, and nephews. A small family gathering was held at Nola Cemetery, Park Falls, WI, where Pat was lied to rest with her parents.

Special thanks to Father Alan Slowiak from St. Mark Catholic church, Rothschild, WI., Fr. Shaji Joseph Pazhukkathara from St. Anthony, Park falls, WI., Amy at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, and the entire Marshfield Medical Center staff.