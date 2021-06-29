For the fourth time in 2021, Mother Nature disrupted play at Athletic Park in Wausau.

And it was with the help of Mother Nature that the Wisconsin Woodchucks could officially defeat the Green Bay Booyah 3-1 on Monday.

The Woodchucks and Booyah initially underwent a lengthy delay in Monday night’s contest. At 7:22, heavy rains and lightning in the vicinity suspended the teams’ matchup after three innings. As a persistent rainfall slowed to a sprinkle and eventually tapered out in its entirety, the tarp was removed from the playing surface around 9:15 and a 9:45 start time was set.

A 1-0 lead became a 3-1 advantage for the Chucks after four and a half innings. As play was stopped again at 10:28, the game could become official, and Wisconsin could claim the win.

Before the opening stoppage, the Woodchucks scored a run in the bottom of the first Monday with a pair of doubles from Jordan Schaffer and Kevin Kilpatrick.

The teams picked up play in the top of the fourth after waiting for over two hours during the delay.

Green Bay tied the game immediately after resuming play, but the Chucks went back ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth behind a Colton Vincent RBI and a Kilpatrick plate appearance that was scored as a fielder’s choice. This score held as the game became official after rain stopped play for a second time.

Wisconsin is now 19-10 and still atop the Great Lakes West Division.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath threw three scoreless frames.

Peyton Schofield pitched a one-run fourth inning and earned the win.

Dante Chirico pitched a shutout fifth and earned the save.

Kilpatrick was 1-3 with an RBI and a double.

Green Bay Booyah 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Monday June 28th, 2021

Final/5 1 2 3 4 5 R H E Booyah 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1 Woodchucks 1 0 0 2 X 3 6 0

W: Schofield (3-0, 5.40 ERA) L: Patel (0-1, 1.80 ERA) SV: Chirico (2)

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Lewis, Nadir CF 2 0 0 0 .167 Pearson, Dalton RF 2 1 1 0 .318 Croes, Dayson SS 3 0 0 0 .277 Hollow, Kaden 1B 2 0 1 1 .213 Schroeder, Jake C 2 0 0 0 .100 Ryan, Brendan 3B 1 0 0 0 .152 Hall, Preston DH 2 0 1 0 .194 Hollow, Tyler 2B 2 0 1 0 .313 Smith, Connor LF 1 0 0 0 .074 17 1 4 1

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Randle, Bash SS 2 0 0 0 .258 Schaffer, Jordan 2B 1 1 1 0 .318 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3 0 1 1 .324 Lockwood, Griffin DH 3 0 0 0 .270 Kayfus, Cj RF 1 0 1 0 .295 Valdez, Antonio 3B 2 0 0 0 .167 Hill, Bryson 1B 2 1 1 0 .180 Vincent, Colton C 2 1 1 1 .240 Kehoe, Tyler CF 2 0 1 0 .346 18 3 6 2

Green Bay Booyah

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (14);

HBP: B. Ryan 1 (3);

E: B. Ryan 1 (4);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (3); K. Kilpatrick 1 (7); B. Hill 1 (2);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 1 (23); C. Vincent 1 (3);

HBP: J. Schaffer 1 (4);

Team LOB: 7;

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Page, Mykel 3.0 3 1 1 2 1 0 0.93 – Patel, Mason 1.0 3 2 1 1 1 0 1.80 4.0 6 3 2 3 2 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 3.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1.96 – Schofield, Peyton 1.0 1 1 1 1 2 0 5.40 – Chirico, Dante 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3.20 5.0 4 1 1 2 5 0

Green Bay Booyah

WP: M. Patel 1 (1);

HB: M. Page 1 (2);

SO: M. Page 1 (3); M. Patel 1 (6);

BB: M. Page 2 (4); M. Patel 1 (4);

BF: M. Page 15 (40); M. Patel 7 (43);

P-S: M. Page 53-25; M. Patel 25-15;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (4); D. Chirico 1 (3);

HB: P. Schofield 1 (1);

SO: B. Vath 2 (20); P. Schofield 2 (9); D. Chirico 1 (18);

BB: P. Schofield 1 (9); D. Chirico 1 (5);

BF: B. Vath 10 (95); P. Schofield 6 (48); D. Chirico 5 (83);

P-S: B. Vath 37-28; P. Schofield 23-13; D. Chirico 28-16;

Umpires: Plate: L. Colucci 1B: D. Frye 3B: M. Steiner

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 01:32:00

Attendance: 512

Venue: Athletic Park