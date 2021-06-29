Jeffrey Saxton



WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank announced this week the promotion of Jeffrey Saxton to vice president, retail group leader. With the promotion, Saxton expands his leadership duties, from his experience managing the bank’s mortgage team to now managing all retail banking efforts.

“Jeff has a passion for expanding the bank’s digital banking platforms, making it easier for customers to access their money, and perform routine banking services,” said Scott Cattanach, Peoples State Bank president and CEO. “His mortgage team leadership over the past six years proves he is capable of taking on a larger role at Peoples as we change to match new retail customer expectations.”

Saxton will provide direction to the bank’s retail, mortgage and wealth management staff. He will work with Peoples retail team to expand and integrate digital banking platforms for multiple channel delivery that customers have come to need while maintaining the customer service attention to which they’ve grown accustomed.



Saxton has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, working for both national and community banks. Saxton’s promotion came after Maureen Jorgensen announced her retirement at the end of 2021.