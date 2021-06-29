STEVENS POINT – You can revisit the cosmos this summer at the Allen F. Blocher Planetarium at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Public programs are offered with limited seating eight times a week through July 21.

Programs are offered nightly at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, except July 4. The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Metered parking is available in Lot D behind the building or free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends. Programs are free of charge, however donations are appreciated.

Each show is limited to 10 guests. Preregistration is required by calling 715-346-2120 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by emailing requests to szamfir@uwsp.edu. Provide your name, your choice for day and time of your program, number of participants and contact info (phone or email) to allow us to reach you, if needed. Face coverings will be required inside the building.

In addition, special showings may be scheduled for groups of five to 10 for any of the planetarium’s programs for a fee of $25. To learn more, call 715-346-2120 or fill the online reservation request form at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/.

The July schedule is as follows: