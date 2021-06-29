Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Ryan and Liz Plautz announce the birth of their son Luke Thomas James, born at 12:14 a.m. June 26, 2021. Luke weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Stella Decorah announces the birth of her daughter Redskye Bonita, born at 8:07 a.m. June 24, 2021. Redskye weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Keith Pupp and Tanya Ballard announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Zue, born at 8:15 a.m. June 25, 2021. Zoey weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Adam Osswald and Kylie Baker announce the birth of their son Malakai Odin, born at 9:43 p.m. June 22, 2021. Malakai weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Jacob and Alyssa Anderson announce the birth of their son Everett Arthur, born at 7:40 a.m. June 22, 2021. Everett weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Paul and Rhiannon Nevienski announce the birth of their son Isaiah Julius, born at 1:34 p.m. June 11, 2021. Isaiah weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Cal and Amy Hesse announce the birth of their daughter Brinley Paige, born at 8:08 a.m. June 16, 2021. Brinley weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Joseph and Kylee Wilde announce the birth of their son Jaxon Joseph, born at 1:07 p.m. June 14, 2021. Jaxon weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Adam and Cara Kohn announce the birth of their daughter Anna Josephine, born at 1:48 p.m. June 16, 2021. Anna weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Txawjhwm Yang and Youa Chang announce the birth of their daughter PajTshiab Esther, born at 9:38 p.m. June 17, 2021. PajTshiab weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nathan and Krista Scharer announce the birth of their daughter Brooke Barbara, born at 12:40 p.m. June 18, 2021. Brooke weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Eric and Beth Geier announce the birth of their son Rhett Nathan, born at 3:45 p.m. June 22, 2021. Rhett weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Mitch VanWagner and Teala Kumbera announce the birth of their son Myles John, born at 12:06 p.m. June 9, 2021. Myles weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Austin and Cindy Kraimer announce the birth of their son Karter Austin, born at 11:08 a.m. June 2, 2021. Karter weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Tou Shoua and Alisa Lor announce the birth of their son Edison Chakong, born at 5:25 p.m. June 3, 2021. Edison weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Casey and Andrea Jessen announce the birth of their son Everett Michael, born at 12:25 p.m. June 3, 2021. Everett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Oscar Flores Jr. and Lisa Prueser announce the birth of their daughter Lillian Teresa Joy, born at 7:07 p.m. June 6, 2021. Lillian weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

Kristopher and Kyrie Spatz announce the birth of their daughter Abigail Kay, born at 4:30 p.m. June 7, 2021. Abigail weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.