Community leaders joined Aspirus today for a ground-breaking ceremony at Aspirus Wausau Clinic.

Aspirus, a Top 15 Health Care System, is investing an estimated $20 million in the campus in support of community health and wellness.

“A new Aspirus Clinic on Third Street will complete the vision for a cutting-edge downtown health and wellness campus,” said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is proud to offer Wausau-area residents a centrally-located clinic in the heart of Wausau’s downtown.”

The facility is planned to accommodate nine primary care providers with a mix of advanced practice clinicians and physicians, walk-in care, lab and imaging (x-ray, ultrasound, CT scan) in conjunction with developing new programs with the YMCA.

The clinic will have additional room to grow with the ability to add at least five more providers.

“This facility is designed to focus on our patients overall experience, team-based care, and efficiency from the time you enter the parking lot, receive care from our teams, and even when exiting the facility” says, Matt Brewer, RN Vice President/ Chief Nursing Officer.

The forward-thinking clinic will also feature several sustainability initiatives such as geo-thermal heating, solar roof panels and sustainable landscaping & parking (permeable paving).