

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens has announced the return of

its Booze & Botany fundraising event.

This socially distant and outdoor event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 15 at Timekeeper Distillery, 720 Grant St.



Guests will be offered a curated menu of craft cocktails and dishes created from a selection of fresh ingredients. Local mixologists and chefs will take you through the ingredients, recipes and reasoning behind each unique cocktail and dish pairing.

Your ticket will include five drink and dish tickets (try all five drink and dish pairings or get a couple of your favorite). Full-sized drinks are available for purchase at the bar.

Food and drink pairings will be curated by:

• Timekeeper Distillery

• Red Eye Brewing Co.

• Ciao & Whitewater Brewing

• Hiawatha & Siren Shrub (non-alcoholic)

• Thrive Foodery & Great Northern Distilling

Tickets are $55 for non-members; $45 for members.

Raffles and silent auctions will be available as well. All proceeds benefit Monk Botanical Gardens. Tickets are on sale now at monkgardens.org/boozebotany. Tickets also available for purchase at the door.