Clare M. Jeschke

Clare Margaret Jeschke, 90, of Kronenwetter, passed away on June 27, 2021.

Clare was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on July 4, 1930, to the late Theodore and Marie (Gage) Schaumann. At the age of 19 she met Russell Jeschke while roller skating at Saint Pius. Russ and Clare fell in love and were married in 1949. Together they owned and operated a custard shop and a Mobil service station in the Milwaukee area. Clare and Russ enjoyed vacationing in the Northwoods so much they decided to move their family to Rhinelander where they opened their first NAPA store. They also helped manage Pleasure Point Resort on Crescent Lake, along with her sister Marianne and brother-in-law Andy. Eventually Clare and Russ decided to move to Minocqua to open a NAPA store with their sons John and Jim. Clare worked alongside her husband and sons and took care of the bookwork for their stores from 1968-1987. Clare and Russ eventually enjoyed a long and well-earned retirement in Sun City Arizona. Clare recently moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family.

Throughout her life Clare was active in many sports and activities. Bowling and playing volleyball were some of the things that Clare enjoyed. She spent many hours building leaded stained glass pictures and also built several lamps. After moving to Arizona, she and Russ continued to be avid bowlers and Clare became very active in tap dancing and the pompom squad. Clare was a proud and caring wife and mother and of course a grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Clare is survived by her children, Judi (Steve) Hunter, Kathy (Chris) Pietsch, and Jim (Jo) Jeschke; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with two new great-grandbabies on the way; as well as her two brothers, Francis, and Theodore Schaumann. In addition to her parents, Clare was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and her son John.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Therese Parish, 113 W. Kort Street, Rothschild. Father Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2:00 pm until the time of services at the church. Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Joseph Kuether

Joseph (Joe) Kuether, 60, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 after battling complications related to pneumonia.

Joe was born on January 18, 1961 to the late Richard Kuether and Lois (Stachovak) Kuether. The family lived for a short while in Rockford, Illinois, and even though he was quite young when he lived there, Joe remembered his friends fondly and Rockford in great detail.

Joe spent most of his life in Wausau. He was a proud member of the Wausau West class of 1979 and enjoyed attending the reunions to see familiar faces and rekindle old friendships. After high school Joe single-handedly put himself through Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree in commercial art. Joe loved drawing, photography, and cartooning, and he especially enjoyed creating caricatures.

Anyone who knew Joe realized how special he was- kind, generous, and patient. He had an amazing talent for trivia. He looked forward to sitting down and watching Jeopardy nearly every day with his brother Dan. He was “the guy” if you had a question about music, particularly rock. He was a whiz at Pogo. He had a passion for, and strong opinions about, politics. He loved sports, his Green Bay Packers, old movies and babies.

Joe is survived by his mother, Lois Kuether of Wausau; his sisters Alice Kuether (Greg Strasser) of Wausau, Carolyn (John) Michkowski of Florida, and Jennifer Kuether of Green Bay; and his brothers Daniel Kuether of Wausau and Andrew (Line) Kuether of Minnesota. He is further survived by his nieces Lydia DeBauche and Emma Kuether, and his nephew Henry Kuether. Joe has a large extended family and he will be missed by many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Richard (Dick) Kuether and his nephew Benjamin Kuether.

We would like to thank the talented and compassionate Dr. Stysly, his caring physician Dr. Bolan, and the kind nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the exceptional care they gave to Joe.

The world was not always kind to Joe, but through his own determination, he persevered. May he rest in peace.

Edward J. Witt

Edward “Eddie” Julius Witt, 76, Wausau, passed away on June 26, 2021, while under the care of Mount View Care Center in Wausau.



He was born on January 31, 1945 in the city of Wausau, son of the late George and Rosaline (Maas) Witt. He graduated from Wausau High a year early in 1962. After high school, Eddie joined the Army and was active military for four years. He was stationed in various places including Germany where he worked on radar equipment. After his service, he returned to Wausau and attended the University of Wisconsin – Marathon Campus for two years. After college, he began working at Connors where he was the treasurer of the union. During his employment at Connors, he met the love of his life, Mary Victoria Patnode (Vachowiak). They fell in love and were married on May 19, 1979 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau.

Eddie and Mary lived in Wausau where they both worked at Connors and where their families resided. Eddie and Mary shared a step-daughter, Joan.

When Eddie was a child, he learned his love of woodworking from his father, George. Together they built a grandfather clock. After his retirement, he built various pieces of furniture including a murphy bed, trundle bed, jewelry boxes and various other items. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, number crossword puzzles and various logic games. Eddie built model airplanes and was a member of the Wausau RC Sportsmen Club. He was a tag-along traveler with his wife, Mary. Their travel destinations included Chicago’s’ Navy Pier, the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, MN, a cruise to San Juan Puerto Rico & surrounding islands, New York City to see Grand Central Station, the Statue of Liberty and a boat cruise of famous bridges and a short stint with sloths in Portland, Oregon with Joan and Ashley.

Edward is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; aunt, Betty Schuett of Watertown; sister, Wanda Lyon of Wausau; step-daughter, Joan Balfanz of Waukegan, IL; step-grandchildren, Ben (Schaleen) Garfield of Red Wing, MN; Ashley Garfield of Waukegan, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norm and Carol Vachowiak of Arlington, VA, Beverly (Jim) Searvogel of Waupun, WI, Emily and Al Zimmerman of Wausau, WI, Marcia Blaschka and Robert of Marschfield, WI, Karen and Delano Kroeplin, Sr. of Stanley and many nieces and nephews (23), great-nieces and nephews (37) and great-great nieces and nephews and nephews (26).

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family.

The family is grateful for the dedicated staff of Mount View Care Center in Wausau for the excellent care they gave to Eddie.

Genevieve D. Miller

Genevieve D. “Jenny” Miller, 89, Marathon passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 13, 1931, in Hatley, daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Nowak) Miller.

Jenny retired from Delco Electronics with over 34 years of employment. She loved fishing on Shannon Lake and deer hunting on the family farm. When she was younger, she enjoyed golfing and swimming and watching NASCAR races. Jenny cared deeply for her brothers and sisters and took care of them when they were sick.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews.

Jenny was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Leone Zajdel, Joe Miller, Alvina Fons, Mike Miller, Stanley Miller, Margaret Storey, Danny Miller, and special childhood friend Sister Laura Swedowski.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dolores C. Dahlke

Dolores C. Dahlke, 92, died Friday, June 25, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born December 18, 1928 in Wausau, daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Jakubowski) Urmanski. On February 14, 1953 she married Harold “Bud” Dahlke at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2011.

Dolores was a homemaker and also helped her husband with secretarial work for his plumbing business. Dolores and Bud enjoyed cutting a rug and were known around town as great dancers. She also enjoyed bowling and playing bridge.

Survivors include her children, Beverly (Greg) Smith, Diane Myers, Lori (Rand) Zoborowski and Renee (Todd) Swansby; grandchildren, Angela (James) Haroldson, Madelyn and Sophia Swansby.

Besides her parents and husband, Bud, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Myers, sisters, Irene Wiensch and Mary Ann Dexter, brothers, Leonard, Raymond and Edmund Urmanski.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anne Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Aspirus Hospice House for their kind, compassionate care given to Dolores.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Loretta L. Belknap

Loretta Louise Sughroue Belknap, 84 of Weston, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born January 21, 1937, in Indianola, NE to Clarence and Esther Sughroue. Loretta grew up in Indianola, NE and graduated from Indianola High School.

Following high school Loretta got her certificate for teaching and taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska. This was the same schoolhouse that her Grandpa Edward Sughroue and big sister Helen Sughroue Helm taught in. She was shorter than her 8th grader, but soon had him helping with all the younger students. Loretta attended McCook Community College where she met her true love, Richard Belknap. They were married on September 22, 1956, at St Catherine’s Church Indianola, NE.

Loretta and her new husband moved to Denver, CO right after their wedding reception and lived there for the next 28 years. Loretta was an amazing homemaker and mother. After the birth of her 3rd child in three years, her brother Clarence sent her a set of golf clubs to encourage a new hobby. Over the next several years they welcomed 3 more children into their lives. They raised their six kids in Lakewood, CO.

In 1984, Richard’s job took them to Albuquerque, NM and later Tucson, AZ. Loretta loved everything about the Southwest, the art, the jewelry, and the food. She became quite good at Southwest cuisine- especially her posole and green chile stew. In retirement, Loretta and Richard moved to Green Valley, AZ where they continued to refine their golf skills.

In 2012, Loretta and Richard relocated to Weston, WI to help with their youngest grandchildren. They have enjoyed friendship and fellowship with their neighbors at Birchwood and parishioners at St Therese Parish. Loretta became widely known as the “Hugger” throughout their community. She loved everyone she met.

Loretta is survived by her children Nancy Pluim, Chris, Rick (Karyn), and Juli (Zack) Alford; Grandchildren Stephanie Howard, Amanda Howard, Jeremy Pluim, Shannon Pluim, Lance Belknap, Jennifer (Justin Ferreira) Belknap, Mason Belknap, Emily (Ryan Weinkauf) Alford, Andrew Alford, and Aidan Alford; Great-grandchildren Nathan Heckert, Ziley and Everett Ferreira, Bentley, Brett, and Allie Weinkauf; sister Florence(Jerry) Uerling, brother Clarence Sughroue, sister in law Ruth Sughroue, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her children Russell Belknap and Sheryl Howard; her parents Clarence and Esther Sughroue; Her sisters Helen Helm and Doris Castelli; Her brothers Kenneth and Stanley.

Funeral service is scheduled for July 1st at St. Therese Parish in Rothschild. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am with Rosary at 10:00 am and mass at 10:30 am. The mass will be live streamed on the St Therese Parish website.

Inurnment will take place in August at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Indianola, NE.

Ruth E. Kickland

Ruth Evelyn Kickland, 99 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids on June 27, 2021.

She was born to the late Wilbur and Angie (Warren) Witrock on September 9, 1921.She married Clifford Kickland on November 16, 1940 in Dubuque Iowa. Together they have two sons who survive, Richard (Verna) Kickland, Stevens Point, Gary (Donna) Kickland, Wisconsin Rapids, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford and one infant son Ronald Kickland, two brothers and two sisters.

Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice and the staff at Arborwood and Arborview Court for the wonderful care they gave to Ruth.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Foresthill Cemetery Chapel with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com