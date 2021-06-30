A foursome from Peoples State Bank won the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing on Monday, June 28. The team was made up of Dan Augustine, Paul Duerst, Pat Heier and Jim Peter.

SCHOFIELD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 31st annual golf outing on Monday, June 28 at the Wausau Country Club.

172 golfers participated in the 18-hole scramble. Lunch, beverages, contests and a reception buffet were included at the outing. Dozens of photos from the event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

A number of golfers were recognized for their achievements on specific holes:

The Peoples State Bank team made up of Dan Augustine, Paul Duerst, Pat Heier and Jim Peter won the best ball competition with a score of 56.

The Dirks Group was the presenting sponsor, Ansay & Associates LLC and NorthStar Restoration Services were the platinum sponsors, Aspirus Health Plan, Keller Inc and Wisconsin River Partners were the gold sponsors for the event.