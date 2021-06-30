SCHOFIELD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 31st annual golf outing on Monday, June 28 at the Wausau Country Club.
172 golfers participated in the 18-hole scramble. Lunch, beverages, contests and a reception buffet were included at the outing. Dozens of photos from the event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
A number of golfers were recognized for their achievements on specific holes:
- Closest to pin (men): Dan Augustine, Peoples State Bank
- Luoma Design Solutions Inc Closest to pin (women): Leslie Luoma,
- Ansay & Associates LLC Longest drive (men): Team
- Longest drive (women): Meredith Otte, Peoples State Bank
- Longest putt (men): Gregg James, Dan’s Service Plus LLC
- Longest putt (women): Brielle Murphy, Greenfire Management Services LLC
The Peoples State Bank team made up of Dan Augustine, Paul Duerst, Pat Heier and Jim Peter won the best ball competition with a score of 56.
The Dirks Group was the presenting sponsor, Ansay & Associates LLC and NorthStar Restoration Services were the platinum sponsors, Aspirus Health Plan, Keller Inc and Wisconsin River Partners were the gold sponsors for the event.