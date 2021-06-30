By Shereen Siewert

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday lying on a Rhinelander-area road, near Hwy. 8.

A 911 caller just before 11 a.m. reported seeing the woman lying in the middle of River Bend Road in the town of Pelican. Emergency scanner traffic indicates the woman was dead when crews arrived. Police now say the woman appears to have been shot to death.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Terrell Anderson, who was driving a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser bearing Minnesota license plate 187NXC. Police are considering Anderson armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots the suspect is urged not to approach him but to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201.

The woman’s name has not been released.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Wausau Pilot & Review will update this story as additional details are released.

Suspect’s vehicle – 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department