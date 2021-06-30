ASHWAUBENON, WI – Nothing about Tuesday’s game went quite according to plan. But for the sixth time in as many meetings, the Woodchucks (20-10) defeated the Booyah (10-19) by a score of 7-4.

A passing rainstorm pushed the start time back by 40 minutes. During his bullpen session, probable starter Sean Higgins suffered an injury, forcing manager Corey Thompson’s hand right from the outset.

The skipper turned to Jace Baumann, who would pitch four innings of one-run ball in a last-second start. He worked around five hits and struck out two.

In the fifth inning, the offense joined the party by taking advantage of Green Bay pitching. Tommy Delgado singled, and a string of four consecutive walks put the visitors in front, 2-1.

The Woodchucks added a pair in the sixth after Tyler Kehoe’s bases-loaded walk and Jose Izarra’s RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the sixth, Green Bay tied the game after an error and a two-run double. But as they have in each game of the season series thus far, the Woodchucks responded swiftly.

Back-to-back singles by Delgado and Colton Vincent set the table for Tyler Kehoe to drive in two. Jose Izarra plated another with a base hit, and the Chucks had finished rebuilding their three-run lead.

Dante Chirico earned his second save in as many nights, getting nine outs to secure the 7-4 victory. He struck out two and allowed just two hits over three scoreless frames.

With the win, the Woodchucks hold onto their one-game lead over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. There are six games to play before a first-half champion is crowned.

The Woodchucks welcome the Dock Spiders for a two-game set beginning tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Green Bay Booyah 4

Game Date: Tuesday June 29th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000022300762
Booyah100003000492

W: Chirico (1-1, 2.78 ERA) L: Coon (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Izarra, Jose 2B 5111.293
Schaffer, Jordan SS 4000.292
Groover Iii, Gino LF 2000.214
– Schofield, Peyton PR  LF 0000.000
Lockwood, Griffin DH 3001.250
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR  DH 0000.143
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3000.224
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3200.156
Delgado, Tommy RF 5330.143
Vincent, Colton C 4111.241
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4013.341
33766
BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Ryan, Brendan 3B 4020.180
Pearson, Dalton CF 5110.311
Croes, Dayson SS 4110.276
Hollow, Kaden 1B 4011.216
Berg, Jake C 3130.345
Garcia, Tristin 2B 4101.231
Hollow, Tyler DH 4000.278
Hipsman, Johnny LF 4012.293
Smith, Connor RF 2000.069
– Flowers, Elias PH  RF 2000.250
36494

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (8); T. Kehoe 3 (10); J. Izarra 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (4);

HBP: A. Valdez 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);

SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (4); T. Delgado 1 (4);

E: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (2);

Team LOB: 12;

Green Bay Booyah

2B: B. Ryan 2 (2); D. Croes 1 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (1);

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (15); T. Garcia 1 (10); J. Hipsman 2 (12);

SB: D. Pearson 1 (5);

E: B. Ryan 1 (5); C. Smith 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Baumann , Jace5.07431406.75
– Rivera, Richie1.00001003.86
– Chirico, Dante3.02000202.78
9.0943260
BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Czerniawski, Zac6.01224303.86
– Chadwick, Tyler0.212241013.15
– Hettinger, Joseph0.11001100.00
– Coon, Mason1.03301104.00
– Orr, Christian1.00000102.08
9.06741070

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: J. Baumann 4 (7); D. Chirico 2 (20);

BB: R. Rivera 1 (3); J. Baumann 1 (4);

BF: J. Baumann 23 (66); R. Rivera 4 (30); D. Chirico 12 (95);

P-S: J. Baumann 80-52; R. Rivera 16-7; D. Chirico 46-32;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: T. Chadwick 1 (5);

HB: M. Coon 2 (4);

SO: Z. Czerniawski 3 (3); T. Chadwick 1 (10); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (11); C. Orr 1 (2);

BB: Z. Czerniawski 4 (7); T. Chadwick 4 (16); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (4);

BF: Z. Czerniawski 23 (51); T. Chadwick 7 (74); J. Hettinger 3 (3); M. Coon 10 (48); C. Orr 3 (18);

P-S: Z. Czerniawski 77-44; T. Chadwick 41-19; J. Hettinger 12-6; M. Coon 36-22; C. Orr 13-8;

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:08:38

Attendance: 805

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Traverse City Pit Spitters1911.6331W5-5
Kokomo Jackrabbits1713.5672.05W7-3
Kenosha Kingfish1513.5363.01L6-4
Rockford Rivets1317.4336.04L5-5
Battle Creek Bombers1117.3937.02W4-6
Kalamazoo Growlers1119.3678.03L3-7
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Wisconsin Woodchucks2010.6672W7-3
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders1911.6331.03W7-3
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters1713.5673.04W6-4
Lakeshore Chinooks1316.4336.53L3-6
Madison Mallards1117.3798.02L3-6
Green Bay Booyah1019.3459.53L2-8
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Waterloo Bucks199.6791W6-4
La Crosse Loggers1218.4008.06L1-9
Eau Claire Express1119.3679.01L5-5
Duluth Huskies919.32110.01L3-7
Minnesota Mud Puppies315.16711.08L1-9
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox217.7501W9-1
Mankato MoonDogs208.7141.06W8-2
Bismarck Larks1812.6004.01L6-4
Rochester Honkers1214.4628.01W7-3
Willmar Stingers1317.4339.01L3-7