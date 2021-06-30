ASHWAUBENON, WI – Nothing about Tuesday’s game went quite according to plan. But for the sixth time in as many meetings, the Woodchucks (20-10) defeated the Booyah (10-19) by a score of 7-4.

A passing rainstorm pushed the start time back by 40 minutes. During his bullpen session, probable starter Sean Higgins suffered an injury, forcing manager Corey Thompson’s hand right from the outset.

The skipper turned to Jace Baumann, who would pitch four innings of one-run ball in a last-second start. He worked around five hits and struck out two.

In the fifth inning, the offense joined the party by taking advantage of Green Bay pitching. Tommy Delgado singled, and a string of four consecutive walks put the visitors in front, 2-1.

The Woodchucks added a pair in the sixth after Tyler Kehoe’s bases-loaded walk and Jose Izarra’s RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the sixth, Green Bay tied the game after an error and a two-run double. But as they have in each game of the season series thus far, the Woodchucks responded swiftly.

Back-to-back singles by Delgado and Colton Vincent set the table for Tyler Kehoe to drive in two. Jose Izarra plated another with a base hit, and the Chucks had finished rebuilding their three-run lead.

Dante Chirico earned his second save in as many nights, getting nine outs to secure the 7-4 victory. He struck out two and allowed just two hits over three scoreless frames.

With the win, the Woodchucks hold onto their one-game lead over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. There are six games to play before a first-half champion is crowned.

The Woodchucks welcome the Dock Spiders for a two-game set beginning tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Green Bay Booyah 4

Game Date: Tuesday June 29th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 0 7 6 2 Booyah 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 9 2

W: Chirico (1-1, 2.78 ERA) L: Coon (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Izarra, Jose 2B 5 1 1 1 .293 Schaffer, Jordan SS 4 0 0 0 .292 Groover Iii, Gino LF 2 0 0 0 .214 – Schofield, Peyton PR LF 0 0 0 0 .000 Lockwood, Griffin DH 3 0 0 1 .250 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR DH 0 0 0 0 .143 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 0 0 .224 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 2 0 0 .156 Delgado, Tommy RF 5 3 3 0 .143 Vincent, Colton C 4 1 1 1 .241 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 1 3 .341 33 7 6 6

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Ryan, Brendan 3B 4 0 2 0 .180 Pearson, Dalton CF 5 1 1 0 .311 Croes, Dayson SS 4 1 1 0 .276 Hollow, Kaden 1B 4 0 1 1 .216 Berg, Jake C 3 1 3 0 .345 Garcia, Tristin 2B 4 1 0 1 .231 Hollow, Tyler DH 4 0 0 0 .278 Hipsman, Johnny LF 4 0 1 2 .293 Smith, Connor RF 2 0 0 0 .069 – Flowers, Elias PH RF 2 0 0 0 .250 36 4 9 4

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (8); T. Kehoe 3 (10); J. Izarra 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (4);

HBP: A. Valdez 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);

SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (4); T. Delgado 1 (4);

E: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (2);

Team LOB: 12;

Green Bay Booyah

2B: B. Ryan 2 (2); D. Croes 1 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (1);

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (15); T. Garcia 1 (10); J. Hipsman 2 (12);

SB: D. Pearson 1 (5);

E: B. Ryan 1 (5); C. Smith 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Baumann , Jace 5.0 7 4 3 1 4 0 6.75 – Rivera, Richie 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3.86 – Chirico, Dante 3.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 2.78 9.0 9 4 3 2 6 0

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Czerniawski, Zac 6.0 1 2 2 4 3 0 3.86 – Chadwick, Tyler 0.2 1 2 2 4 1 0 13.15 – Hettinger, Joseph 0.1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 – Coon, Mason 1.0 3 3 0 1 1 0 4.00 – Orr, Christian 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2.08 9.0 6 7 4 10 7 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: J. Baumann 4 (7); D. Chirico 2 (20);

BB: R. Rivera 1 (3); J. Baumann 1 (4);

BF: J. Baumann 23 (66); R. Rivera 4 (30); D. Chirico 12 (95);

P-S: J. Baumann 80-52; R. Rivera 16-7; D. Chirico 46-32;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: T. Chadwick 1 (5);

HB: M. Coon 2 (4);

SO: Z. Czerniawski 3 (3); T. Chadwick 1 (10); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (11); C. Orr 1 (2);

BB: Z. Czerniawski 4 (7); T. Chadwick 4 (16); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (4);

BF: Z. Czerniawski 23 (51); T. Chadwick 7 (74); J. Hettinger 3 (3); M. Coon 10 (48); C. Orr 3 (18);

P-S: Z. Czerniawski 77-44; T. Chadwick 41-19; J. Hettinger 12-6; M. Coon 36-22; C. Orr 13-8;

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:08:38

Attendance: 805

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park