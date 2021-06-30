ASHWAUBENON, WI – Nothing about Tuesday’s game went quite according to plan. But for the sixth time in as many meetings, the Woodchucks (20-10) defeated the Booyah (10-19) by a score of 7-4.
A passing rainstorm pushed the start time back by 40 minutes. During his bullpen session, probable starter Sean Higgins suffered an injury, forcing manager Corey Thompson’s hand right from the outset.
The skipper turned to Jace Baumann, who would pitch four innings of one-run ball in a last-second start. He worked around five hits and struck out two.
In the fifth inning, the offense joined the party by taking advantage of Green Bay pitching. Tommy Delgado singled, and a string of four consecutive walks put the visitors in front, 2-1.
The Woodchucks added a pair in the sixth after Tyler Kehoe’s bases-loaded walk and Jose Izarra’s RBI groundout.
In the bottom of the sixth, Green Bay tied the game after an error and a two-run double. But as they have in each game of the season series thus far, the Woodchucks responded swiftly.
Back-to-back singles by Delgado and Colton Vincent set the table for Tyler Kehoe to drive in two. Jose Izarra plated another with a base hit, and the Chucks had finished rebuilding their three-run lead.
Dante Chirico earned his second save in as many nights, getting nine outs to secure the 7-4 victory. He struck out two and allowed just two hits over three scoreless frames.
With the win, the Woodchucks hold onto their one-game lead over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. There are six games to play before a first-half champion is crowned.
The Woodchucks welcome the Dock Spiders for a two-game set beginning tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Athletic Park.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Green Bay Booyah 4
Game Date: Tuesday June 29th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Booyah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
W: Chirico (1-1, 2.78 ERA) L: Coon (0-1, 4.00 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Izarra, Jose 2B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Schaffer, Jordan SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Groover Iii, Gino LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|– Schofield, Peyton PR LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lockwood, Griffin DH
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.156
|Delgado, Tommy RF
|5
|3
|3
|0
|.143
|Vincent, Colton C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|1
|3
|.341
|33
|7
|6
|6
|Booyah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Ryan, Brendan 3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.180
|Pearson, Dalton CF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Croes, Dayson SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Hollow, Kaden 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Berg, Jake C
|3
|1
|3
|0
|.345
|Garcia, Tristin 2B
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Hollow, Tyler DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Hipsman, Johnny LF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Smith, Connor RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|– Flowers, Elias PH RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|36
|4
|9
|4
Wisconsin Woodchucks
RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (8); T. Kehoe 3 (10); J. Izarra 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (4);
HBP: A. Valdez 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);
SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (4); T. Delgado 1 (4);
E: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (2);
Team LOB: 12;
Green Bay Booyah
2B: B. Ryan 2 (2); D. Croes 1 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (1);
RBI: K. Hollow 1 (15); T. Garcia 1 (10); J. Hipsman 2 (12);
SB: D. Pearson 1 (5);
E: B. Ryan 1 (5); C. Smith 1 (1);
Team LOB: 7;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Baumann , Jace
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|6.75
|– Rivera, Richie
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.86
|– Chirico, Dante
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.78
|9.0
|9
|4
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Booyah
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Czerniawski, Zac
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3.86
|– Chadwick, Tyler
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|13.15
|– Hettinger, Joseph
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|– Coon, Mason
|1.0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.00
|– Orr, Christian
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.08
|9.0
|6
|7
|4
|10
|7
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: J. Baumann 4 (7); D. Chirico 2 (20);
BB: R. Rivera 1 (3); J. Baumann 1 (4);
BF: J. Baumann 23 (66); R. Rivera 4 (30); D. Chirico 12 (95);
P-S: J. Baumann 80-52; R. Rivera 16-7; D. Chirico 46-32;
Green Bay Booyah
WP: T. Chadwick 1 (5);
HB: M. Coon 2 (4);
SO: Z. Czerniawski 3 (3); T. Chadwick 1 (10); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (11); C. Orr 1 (2);
BB: Z. Czerniawski 4 (7); T. Chadwick 4 (16); J. Hettinger 1 (1); M. Coon 1 (4);
BF: Z. Czerniawski 23 (51); T. Chadwick 7 (74); J. Hettinger 3 (3); M. Coon 10 (48); C. Orr 3 (18);
P-S: Z. Czerniawski 77-44; T. Chadwick 41-19; J. Hettinger 12-6; M. Coon 36-22; C. Orr 13-8;
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:08:38
Attendance: 805
Venue: Capital Credit Union Park
|Great Lakes East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|19
|11
|.633
|–
|1W
|5-5
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|17
|13
|.567
|2.0
|5W
|7-3
|Kenosha Kingfish
|15
|13
|.536
|3.0
|1L
|6-4
|Rockford Rivets
|13
|17
|.433
|6.0
|4L
|5-5
|Battle Creek Bombers
|11
|17
|.393
|7.0
|2W
|4-6
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|11
|19
|.367
|8.0
|3L
|3-7
|Great Lakes West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|20
|10
|.667
|–
|2W
|7-3
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|19
|11
|.633
|1.0
|3W
|7-3
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|17
|13
|.567
|3.0
|4W
|6-4
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|13
|16
|.433
|6.5
|3L
|3-6
|Madison Mallards
|11
|17
|.379
|8.0
|2L
|3-6
|Green Bay Booyah
|10
|19
|.345
|9.5
|3L
|2-8
|Great Plains East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Waterloo Bucks
|19
|9
|.679
|–
|1W
|6-4
|La Crosse Loggers
|12
|18
|.400
|8.0
|6L
|1-9
|Eau Claire Express
|11
|19
|.367
|9.0
|1L
|5-5
|Duluth Huskies
|9
|19
|.321
|10.0
|1L
|3-7
|Minnesota Mud Puppies
|3
|15
|.167
|11.0
|8L
|1-9
|Great Plains West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|St. Cloud Rox
|21
|7
|.750
|–
|1W
|9-1
|Mankato MoonDogs
|20
|8
|.714
|1.0
|6W
|8-2
|Bismarck Larks
|18
|12
|.600
|4.0
|1L
|6-4
|Rochester Honkers
|12
|14
|.462
|8.0
|1W
|7-3
|Willmar Stingers
|13
|17
|.433
|9.0
|1L
|3-7