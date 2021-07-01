Abbotsford: July 4 at Red Arrow Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Adams: July 3, Lake Sherwood Lodge 4th of July Celebration with food and drink, ski show, music, fireworks and more. 1146 W. Queens Way, Adams.

Antigo: July 4 parade at 7 p.m. down 10th Avenue. Fireworks at dusk at Antigo High School

Athens: July 3, Lions Club 4th of July Celebration with fireworks at dusk

Iola: July 3, fireworks at dusk at Taylor Field

Land O’Lakes: July 3, fireworks at dusk at the airport

Manitowish Waters: July 4, 1 p.m. downtown parade; 2 p.m. boat parade at Greer’s Pier; 7 p.m. ski show; fireworks at dusk at Rest Lake Park

Marshfield: July 4, fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

Mercer: July 3, fireworks at dusk at Carow Park

Merrill: July 4, fireworks at dusk at the MARC, 1100 Marc Dr.

Minocqua: July 4, 4 p.m. vintage airplane flyover and parade, MinAqua Bats water ski show at the Aqua Bowl at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Anywhere you can see the blue water tower, you can see the fireworks

Mosinee: July 4, 6 p.m. parade, fireworks at dusk at River Park

Neillsville: July 4, fireworks at dusk at Clark County Fairgrounds

Park Falls: July 4, fireworks at dusk at Athletic Field

Phillips: July 4, annual 4th of July parade begins at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk at Elk Lake Park

Pittsville: July 4, kiddie parade at 11:30 a.m., large parade at noon. Bingo from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with food booths and carnival rides from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music from Tuck Pence from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Genesee Depot from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Large fireworks display at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m.

Post Lake (Langlade County): July 3, fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk

Rosholt: July 3, fireworks at dusk at Rosholt Fair Grounds

Stevens Point: July 4 fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous, Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.

Tomahawk: July 4, fireworks at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay

Waupaca: July 4, parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Waupaca, 9:30 p.m. at South Park, fireworks over Shadow Lake

Wausau: July 4, Almost Normal performs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The 400 Block