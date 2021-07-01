This week’s featured cocktail is Peachy Punch, a juicy and delicious summer treat perfect for a warm, summer evening. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.
Peachy Punch
- 2 oz. Peach Schnapps
- 1 oz. Triple Sec
- 1 oz. Peach Puree
- 2 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 2 oz. Orange Juice
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- Peach and lime slices, for garnish
To create this drink, combine in a chilled shaker, then pour into a tall glass, garnish with slices of lime and peach, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.