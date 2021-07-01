By Shereen Siewert

The body of a missing pilot was found late Wednesday after his plane crashed in Clark County.

The pilot, whose name has not yet been released, left Curtiss at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday destined for New Richmond.

Authorities asked land owners to check their property for the missing plane and pilot. The Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Emergency Management and State Patrol joined local officials in the search.

After receiving several tips, the crash scene was found northwest of Curtiss later Wednesday. The pilot, the only occupant on the plane, was found dead.

Federal aviation officials are investigating the crash.