By Shereen Siewert

The new owner of a west side tavern will add an outdoor beer garden to increase his capacity for serving customers, if his plan is approved by the full council this month.

Matt Brewer, who bought 101 Pub about two months ago, said the clientele has grown in recent weeks and space is now at a premium. He presented his plan to the Public Health and Safety Committee this week, which approved his plan unanimously.

About a 25- by 50-square-foot area will be fenced in to create the outdoor beer garden. Brewer said a handicap entrance will also be built for improved access to the building itself. The space is planned for the eastern portion of the property, adjacent to the building.

Brewer said he plans to add two full-time staff members to accommodate the new outdoor space and will use local businesses to create the beer garden. He plans to serve alcohol and host outdoor music events in the space.

101 Pub, 101 N. Third Ave., has a capacity of 99 patrons, a number Brewer does not seek to change.

If approved, modifications will begin in mid-July with about a five-day window for construction.