By Shereen Siewert

Oneida County Sheriff’s officials have identified the victim in a June 30 fatal shooting as 26-year-old Hannah Miller, while a manhunt for the suspect in her killing stretches into its second day.

Hannah Miller. Photo provided by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

During a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Grady Hartman urged anyone traveling on Hwy. 8 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday to call in if they witnessed the shooting, which took place in view of the highway. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, who goes by the nickname “DJ Bravo” or just “Bravo.” Anderson is a black man, 5’10”tall and 245 pounds.

Anderson had a domestic relationship with Miller and the couple has a child together. The child is safe and with family, Hartman said. Miller is from the Pelican area near Rhinelander.

“Clearly he’s willing to kill and we are concerned that he will continue to commit violent crimes,” Hartman said, adding that the FBI and U.S. Marshals service is assisting in the investigation.

A 911 caller just before 11 a.m. reported seeing the woman lying in the middle of River Bend Road in the town of Pelican. Emergency crews responded to find Miller shot to death.

Police say Anderson could be driving a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser bearing Minnesota license plate 187NXC or a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, Wis. license plate AJR9672. Both vehicles are in Anderson’s name.

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help locating both vehicles. Nearby residents with trail or surveillance cameras, especially in the town of Pelican, are asked to check their videos to see if they can spot the vehicles. Anyone with any information about Anderson is also urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201. A detective will follow up on phone calls.