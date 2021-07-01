WAUSAU, WI – Five ninth-inning runs made the difference as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6-2 at Athletic Park Wednesday night.
The Chucks and Spiders now sit tied atop the Great Lakes West Division with 20-11 records. Five games remain in the first half of the season, of which the division leader at that point earns an automatic Northwoods League playoff berth.
The Woodchucks scored first in the fifth, as a Jose Izarra bloop single dropped in shallow right field to score Antonio Valdez.
The Dock Spiders answered with an RBI single in the seventh, before Jacob Burke scored for the Woodchucks as the home plate umpire called catcher’s interference on the sequence in the bottom of the seventh.
A light rain fell over Athletic Park in the middle of the game, but play was never halted. The Chucks had been involved in four rain delays in their past 10 games.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez pitched five and one third innings, allowing no runs, two hits and three walks while striking out six.
Antonio Valdez was 1-2 with a double, a run, an RBI and sacrifice bunt.
Next Up
The Woodchucks face the Dock Spiders again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The first inside Athletic Park 500 fans will receive a special Woodchucks T-shirt courtesy of Ascension!
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2
Game Date: Wednesday June 30th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Dock Spiders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|11
|2
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
W: Ireland (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Kane (1-1, 5.00 ERA)
|Dock Spiders
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Durbin, Caleb 3B
|5
|1
|2
|1
|.293
|Scott , Victor CF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|.353
|Loftin, Jackson SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|McCormick, Matt C
|5
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Lasko, Ryan RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Harry, Jay 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|– Ignoffo, Ryan LF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|– Simpson, Chandler 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.387
|Josenberger, Tavian LF 2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Sweet-Chick, Seth 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|– Manthey, Connor PH 1B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Lafleur, Trey DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|– Spiegel, Josh PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Izarra, Jose 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Schaffer, Jordan 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Lockwood, Griffin DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Burke, Jacob RF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|– Delgado, Tommy RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Randle, Bash SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Valdez, Antonio LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.170
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Albrecht, Louie C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|– Hill, Bryson PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|30
|2
|4
|2
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
2B: R. Ignoffo 1 (2); V. Scott 1 (4);
RBI: T. Josenberger 1 (17); C. Manthey 1 (14); C. Durbin 1 (9); V. Scott 1 (5); J. Loftin 1 (21); M. McCormick 1 (1);
HBP: T. Josenberger 1 (3);
SB: J. Loftin 2 (18); C. Durbin 1 (5); V. Scott 1 (14);
CS: R. Lasko 1 (3);
E: S. Sweet-Chick 1 (12); C. Durbin 1 (2);
Team LOB: 9;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: A. Valdez 1 (2);
RBI: J. Izarra 1 (4); A. Valdez 1 (6);
CS: J. Izarra 1 (3);
E: L. Albrecht 1 (2);
Team LOB: 6;
|Dock Spiders
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Funk, Aaron
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0.64
|– Collins, Gus
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.16
|– Ireland, Sam
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Mendez, Osvaldo
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.11
|– Telfer, Shane
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.40
|– Kane, Thomas
|1.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5.00
|– Camfield, Geo
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|11
|6
|6
|4
|10
|0
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
SO: A. Funk 6 (18); G. Collins 2 (16); S. Ireland 1 (5);
BB: S. Ireland 2 (3);
BF: A. Funk 22 (59); G. Collins 5 (92); S. Ireland 8 (15);
P-S: A. Funk 72-48; G. Collins 18-11; S. Ireland 28-15;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: O. Mendez 1 (4);
HB: O. Mendez 1 (4);
SO: O. Mendez 6 (24); S. Telfer 3 (16); G. Camfield 1 (9);
BB: O. Mendez 3 (10); T. Kane 1 (7);
BF: O. Mendez 21 (92); S. Telfer 8 (62); T. Kane 11 (41); G. Camfield 2 (36);
P-S: O. Mendez 73-48; S. Telfer 29-22; T. Kane 31-19; G. Camfield 10-6;
Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: R. Fratus 3B: L. Cintron
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:54:00
Attendance: 705
Venue: Athletic Park