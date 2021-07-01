WAUSAU, WI – Five ninth-inning runs made the difference as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6-2 at Athletic Park Wednesday night.

The Chucks and Spiders now sit tied atop the Great Lakes West Division with 20-11 records. Five games remain in the first half of the season, of which the division leader at that point earns an automatic Northwoods League playoff berth.

The Woodchucks scored first in the fifth, as a Jose Izarra bloop single dropped in shallow right field to score Antonio Valdez.

The Dock Spiders answered with an RBI single in the seventh, before Jacob Burke scored for the Woodchucks as the home plate umpire called catcher’s interference on the sequence in the bottom of the seventh.

A light rain fell over Athletic Park in the middle of the game, but play was never halted. The Chucks had been involved in four rain delays in their past 10 games.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez pitched five and one third innings, allowing no runs, two hits and three walks while striking out six.

Antonio Valdez was 1-2 with a double, a run, an RBI and sacrifice bunt.

Next Up

The Woodchucks face the Dock Spiders again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The first inside Athletic Park 500 fans will receive a special Woodchucks T-shirt courtesy of Ascension!

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Wednesday June 30th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Dock Spiders0000001056112
Woodchucks000010100241

W: Ireland (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Kane (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Durbin, Caleb 3B 5121.293
Scott , Victor CF 4121.353
Loftin, Jackson SS 3011.298
McCormick, Matt C 5011.429
Lasko, Ryan RF 4010.240
Harry, Jay 2B 2000.278
– Ignoffo, Ryan LF 1110.211
– Simpson, Chandler 2B 2110.387
Josenberger, Tavian LF  2B 2011.297
Sweet-Chick, Seth 1B 2000.205
– Manthey, Connor PH  1B 2111.276
Lafleur, Trey DH 3000.071
– Spiegel, Josh PH 0100.204
356116
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Izarra, Jose 2B 3011.295
Schaffer, Jordan 3B 3000.275
Kayfus, Cj 1B 4000.271
Lockwood, Griffin DH 4010.250
Burke, Jacob RF 3100.000
– Delgado, Tommy RF 0000.143
Randle, Bash SS 4010.257
Valdez, Antonio LF 2111.170
– Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 1000.136
Albrecht, Louie C 2000.115
– Hill, Bryson PH 1000.176
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3000.329
30242

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: R. Ignoffo 1 (2); V. Scott 1 (4);

RBI: T. Josenberger 1 (17); C. Manthey 1 (14); C. Durbin 1 (9); V. Scott 1 (5); J. Loftin 1 (21); M. McCormick 1 (1);

HBP: T. Josenberger 1 (3);

SB: J. Loftin 2 (18); C. Durbin 1 (5); V. Scott 1 (14);

CS: R. Lasko 1 (3);

E: S. Sweet-Chick 1 (12); C. Durbin 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: A. Valdez 1 (2);

RBI: J. Izarra 1 (4); A. Valdez 1 (6);

CS: J. Izarra 1 (3);

E: L. Albrecht 1 (2);

Team LOB: 6;

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Funk, Aaron6.03100600.64
– Collins, Gus1.01100206.16
– Ireland, Sam2.00002100.00
9.0420290
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mendez, Osvaldo5.12003602.11
– Telfer, Shane1.23110302.40
– Kane, Thomas1.16551005.00
– Camfield, Geo0.20000100.00
9.011664100

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

SO: A. Funk 6 (18); G. Collins 2 (16); S. Ireland 1 (5);

BB: S. Ireland 2 (3);

BF: A. Funk 22 (59); G. Collins 5 (92); S. Ireland 8 (15);

P-S: A. Funk 72-48; G. Collins 18-11; S. Ireland 28-15;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: O. Mendez 1 (4);

HB: O. Mendez 1 (4);

SO: O. Mendez 6 (24); S. Telfer 3 (16); G. Camfield 1 (9);

BB: O. Mendez 3 (10); T. Kane 1 (7);

BF: O. Mendez 21 (92); S. Telfer 8 (62); T. Kane 11 (41); G. Camfield 2 (36);

P-S: O. Mendez 73-48; S. Telfer 29-22; T. Kane 31-19; G. Camfield 10-6;

Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: R. Fratus 3B: L. Cintron

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:00

Attendance: 705

Venue: Athletic Park