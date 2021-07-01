WAUSAU, WI – Five ninth-inning runs made the difference as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6-2 at Athletic Park Wednesday night.

The Chucks and Spiders now sit tied atop the Great Lakes West Division with 20-11 records. Five games remain in the first half of the season, of which the division leader at that point earns an automatic Northwoods League playoff berth.

The Woodchucks scored first in the fifth, as a Jose Izarra bloop single dropped in shallow right field to score Antonio Valdez.

The Dock Spiders answered with an RBI single in the seventh, before Jacob Burke scored for the Woodchucks as the home plate umpire called catcher’s interference on the sequence in the bottom of the seventh.

A light rain fell over Athletic Park in the middle of the game, but play was never halted. The Chucks had been involved in four rain delays in their past 10 games.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez pitched five and one third innings, allowing no runs, two hits and three walks while striking out six.

Antonio Valdez was 1-2 with a double, a run, an RBI and sacrifice bunt.

Next Up

The Woodchucks face the Dock Spiders again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The first inside Athletic Park 500 fans will receive a special Woodchucks T-shirt courtesy of Ascension!

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Wednesday June 30th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 6 11 2 Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 1

W: Ireland (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Kane (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Durbin, Caleb 3B 5 1 2 1 .293 Scott , Victor CF 4 1 2 1 .353 Loftin, Jackson SS 3 0 1 1 .298 McCormick, Matt C 5 0 1 1 .429 Lasko, Ryan RF 4 0 1 0 .240 Harry, Jay 2B 2 0 0 0 .278 – Ignoffo, Ryan LF 1 1 1 0 .211 – Simpson, Chandler 2B 2 1 1 0 .387 Josenberger, Tavian LF 2B 2 0 1 1 .297 Sweet-Chick, Seth 1B 2 0 0 0 .205 – Manthey, Connor PH 1B 2 1 1 1 .276 Lafleur, Trey DH 3 0 0 0 .071 – Spiegel, Josh PH 0 1 0 0 .204 35 6 11 6

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Izarra, Jose 2B 3 0 1 1 .295 Schaffer, Jordan 3B 3 0 0 0 .275 Kayfus, Cj 1B 4 0 0 0 .271 Lockwood, Griffin DH 4 0 1 0 .250 Burke, Jacob RF 3 1 0 0 .000 – Delgado, Tommy RF 0 0 0 0 .143 Randle, Bash SS 4 0 1 0 .257 Valdez, Antonio LF 2 1 1 1 .170 – Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 1 0 0 0 .136 Albrecht, Louie C 2 0 0 0 .115 – Hill, Bryson PH 1 0 0 0 .176 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 0 0 0 .329 30 2 4 2

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: R. Ignoffo 1 (2); V. Scott 1 (4);

RBI: T. Josenberger 1 (17); C. Manthey 1 (14); C. Durbin 1 (9); V. Scott 1 (5); J. Loftin 1 (21); M. McCormick 1 (1);

HBP: T. Josenberger 1 (3);

SB: J. Loftin 2 (18); C. Durbin 1 (5); V. Scott 1 (14);

CS: R. Lasko 1 (3);

E: S. Sweet-Chick 1 (12); C. Durbin 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: A. Valdez 1 (2);

RBI: J. Izarra 1 (4); A. Valdez 1 (6);

CS: J. Izarra 1 (3);

E: L. Albrecht 1 (2);

Team LOB: 6;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Funk, Aaron 6.0 3 1 0 0 6 0 0.64 – Collins, Gus 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 6.16 – Ireland, Sam 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0.00 9.0 4 2 0 2 9 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mendez, Osvaldo 5.1 2 0 0 3 6 0 2.11 – Telfer, Shane 1.2 3 1 1 0 3 0 2.40 – Kane, Thomas 1.1 6 5 5 1 0 0 5.00 – Camfield, Geo 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9.0 11 6 6 4 10 0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

SO: A. Funk 6 (18); G. Collins 2 (16); S. Ireland 1 (5);

BB: S. Ireland 2 (3);

BF: A. Funk 22 (59); G. Collins 5 (92); S. Ireland 8 (15);

P-S: A. Funk 72-48; G. Collins 18-11; S. Ireland 28-15;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: O. Mendez 1 (4);

HB: O. Mendez 1 (4);

SO: O. Mendez 6 (24); S. Telfer 3 (16); G. Camfield 1 (9);

BB: O. Mendez 3 (10); T. Kane 1 (7);

BF: O. Mendez 21 (92); S. Telfer 8 (62); T. Kane 11 (41); G. Camfield 2 (36);

P-S: O. Mendez 73-48; S. Telfer 29-22; T. Kane 31-19; G. Camfield 10-6;

Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: R. Fratus 3B: L. Cintron

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:00

Attendance: 705

Venue: Athletic Park