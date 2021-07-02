WAUSAU, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored seven runs in the fifth inning as the Wisconsin Woodchucks fell 14-4 at Athletic Park Thursday night.

The Chucks are now a game behind Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division with four games remaining in the first half of the season. Wisconsin is 20-12 overall.

The Woodchucks scored twice in the first, both with bases loaded. Gino Groover took home on a wild pitch before Jacob Schoenvogel walked with the bases loaded to score Jacob Burke. The RBI free pass was one of five two-out walks drawn in the opening home frame.

Fond du Lac manufactured a run back in the third before Jordan Schaffer scored Colton Vincent and Bryson Hill with a single to right in the bottom half to make it 4-1.

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four Dock Spiders in four and a third innings pitched. Richie Rivera, Chandler Poell, Dane Miller, Dylan MacCallum and Adam Muirhead threw for the Chucks out of the bullpen.

The Spiders added five runs in the seventh and one in the ninth.

Even in defeat, the Woodchucks drew 10 total walks.

Top Performers

Miller threw two thirds of an inning and didn’t surrender a run, striking out one.

MacCallum pitched a scoreless inning with the help of a strikeout.

Gino Groover was 2-3 with a run and two walks.

Next Up

The Woodchucks hit the road for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards Friday and Saturday. They’re back in action at Athletic Park on July 4th, facing the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m. Fans can celebrate the 4th of July with America’s pastime and then enjoy post-game fireworks set to patriotic tunes presented by Trig’s! It’s also Sunday Dinner Trig’s Family Four Pack – buy 4 reserved seats, get 4 hot dogs, & 4 bottles of soda for $44!

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 14 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Thursday July 1st, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Dock Spiders00107050114160
Woodchucks202000000462

W: Vera (2-0, 3.18 ERA) L: Lobus (1-2, 2.78 ERA) SV: Kutt (3)

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Simpson, Chandler 2B 6223.385
Scott , Victor CF 6223.351
Loftin, Jackson SS 6223.300
Harris, Calvin RF 5120.391
Harry, Jay 3B 6132.300
Josenberger, Tavian LF 6121.300
Spiegel, Josh C 2200.196
Ireland, Sam DH 3111.167
– Holbrook, McGwire PH  DH 1000.263
Lafleur, Trey 1B 4221.167
45141614
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Izarra, Jose 2B 4010.292
– Randle, Bash PH  2B 1000.250
Schaffer, Jordan SS 5012.268
Groover Iii, Gino DH 3120.258
Burke, Jacob 3B 2100.000
Kayfus, Cj RF 2000.260
– Delgado, Tommy RF 1000.140
Vincent, Colton C 2100.226
– Albrecht, Louie C 1000.111
Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4011.154
Hill, Bryson 1B 3100.167
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4010.326
32463

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: T. Josenberger 1 (4);

HR: V. Scott 1 (2); J. Loftin 1 (3);

RBI: V. Scott 3 (8); J. Loftin 3 (24); T. Josenberger 1 (18); S. Ireland 1 (2); T. Lafleur 1 (1); C. Simpson 3 (16); J. Harry 2 (16);

HBP: C. Harris 1 (1);

SB: C. Simpson 1 (32);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2); J. Schaffer 2 (8);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (1);

SB: J. Izarra 1 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (5);

CS: J. Schaffer 1 (1);

E: J. Izarra 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Richardson, Austin1.00225103.48
– Spoljaric, Garner1.11223308.31
– Vera, Alex2.13001103.18
– Kutt, Ryan4.12001404.67
9.06441090
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lobus, Ryan4.19872422.78
– Rivera, Richie1.20112205.59
– Poell , Chandler0.13441006.75
– Miller, Dane0.22000105.23
– Maccallum, Dylan1.00000104.05
– Muirhead, Adam1.02110009.82
9.0161413582

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: A. Richardson 3 (5);

HB: G. Spoljaric 1 (3);

SO: A. Richardson 1 (14); G. Spoljaric 3 (12); A. Vera 1 (10); R. Kutt 4 (19);

BB: A. Richardson 5 (21); G. Spoljaric 3 (9); A. Vera 1 (8); R. Kutt 1 (7);

BF: A. Richardson 8 (95); G. Spoljaric 9 (44); A. Vera 10 (50); R. Kutt 16 (76);

P-S: A. Richardson 37-11; G. Spoljaric 34-15; A. Vera 37-21; R. Kutt 51-35;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 2 (4); A. Muirhead 1 (1);

HB: R. Lobus 1 (2);

SO: R. Lobus 4 (22); R. Rivera 2 (10); D. Miller 1 (7); D. Maccallum 1 (8);

BB: R. Lobus 2 (12); R. Rivera 2 (6); C. Poell 1 (7);

BF: R. Lobus 26 (132); R. Rivera 8 (45); C. Poell 5 (34); D. Miller 4 (52); D. Maccallum 3 (28); A. Muirhead 5 (23);

P-S: R. Lobus 83-55; R. Rivera 38-21; C. Poell 19-11; D. Miller 18-9; D. Maccallum 15-10; A. Muirhead 18-11;

Umpires: Plate: R. Fratus 1B: L. Cintron 3B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:21:00

Attendance: 692

Venue: Athletic Park

Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders2111.6565W8-2
Wisconsin Woodchucks2012.6251.02L5-5
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters1814.5633.01L6-4
Lakeshore Chinooks1417.4386.51W3-6
Madison Mallards1317.4197.02W5-4
Green Bay Booyah1021.32310.55L2