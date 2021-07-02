WAUSAU, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored seven runs in the fifth inning as the Wisconsin Woodchucks fell 14-4 at Athletic Park Thursday night.

The Chucks are now a game behind Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division with four games remaining in the first half of the season. Wisconsin is 20-12 overall.

The Woodchucks scored twice in the first, both with bases loaded. Gino Groover took home on a wild pitch before Jacob Schoenvogel walked with the bases loaded to score Jacob Burke. The RBI free pass was one of five two-out walks drawn in the opening home frame.

Fond du Lac manufactured a run back in the third before Jordan Schaffer scored Colton Vincent and Bryson Hill with a single to right in the bottom half to make it 4-1.

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four Dock Spiders in four and a third innings pitched. Richie Rivera, Chandler Poell, Dane Miller, Dylan MacCallum and Adam Muirhead threw for the Chucks out of the bullpen.

The Spiders added five runs in the seventh and one in the ninth.

Even in defeat, the Woodchucks drew 10 total walks.

Top Performers

Miller threw two thirds of an inning and didn’t surrender a run, striking out one.

MacCallum pitched a scoreless inning with the help of a strikeout.

Gino Groover was 2-3 with a run and two walks.

Next Up

The Woodchucks hit the road for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards Friday and Saturday. They’re back in action at Athletic Park on July 4th, facing the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m. Fans can celebrate the 4th of July with America’s pastime and then enjoy post-game fireworks set to patriotic tunes presented by Trig’s! It’s also Sunday Dinner Trig’s Family Four Pack – buy 4 reserved seats, get 4 hot dogs, & 4 bottles of soda for $44!

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 14 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Thursday July 1st, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 0 0 1 0 7 0 5 0 1 14 16 0 Woodchucks 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 2

W: Vera (2-0, 3.18 ERA) L: Lobus (1-2, 2.78 ERA) SV: Kutt (3)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler 2B 6 2 2 3 .385 Scott , Victor CF 6 2 2 3 .351 Loftin, Jackson SS 6 2 2 3 .300 Harris, Calvin RF 5 1 2 0 .391 Harry, Jay 3B 6 1 3 2 .300 Josenberger, Tavian LF 6 1 2 1 .300 Spiegel, Josh C 2 2 0 0 .196 Ireland, Sam DH 3 1 1 1 .167 – Holbrook, McGwire PH DH 1 0 0 0 .263 Lafleur, Trey 1B 4 2 2 1 .167 45 14 16 14

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Izarra, Jose 2B 4 0 1 0 .292 – Randle, Bash PH 2B 1 0 0 0 .250 Schaffer, Jordan SS 5 0 1 2 .268 Groover Iii, Gino DH 3 1 2 0 .258 Burke, Jacob 3B 2 1 0 0 .000 Kayfus, Cj RF 2 0 0 0 .260 – Delgado, Tommy RF 1 0 0 0 .140 Vincent, Colton C 2 1 0 0 .226 – Albrecht, Louie C 1 0 0 0 .111 Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4 0 1 1 .154 Hill, Bryson 1B 3 1 0 0 .167 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 1 0 .326 32 4 6 3

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: T. Josenberger 1 (4);

HR: V. Scott 1 (2); J. Loftin 1 (3);

RBI: V. Scott 3 (8); J. Loftin 3 (24); T. Josenberger 1 (18); S. Ireland 1 (2); T. Lafleur 1 (1); C. Simpson 3 (16); J. Harry 2 (16);

HBP: C. Harris 1 (1);

SB: C. Simpson 1 (32);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2); J. Schaffer 2 (8);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (1);

SB: J. Izarra 1 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (5);

CS: J. Schaffer 1 (1);

E: J. Izarra 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Richardson, Austin 1.0 0 2 2 5 1 0 3.48 – Spoljaric, Garner 1.1 1 2 2 3 3 0 8.31 – Vera, Alex 2.1 3 0 0 1 1 0 3.18 – Kutt, Ryan 4.1 2 0 0 1 4 0 4.67 9.0 6 4 4 10 9 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lobus, Ryan 4.1 9 8 7 2 4 2 2.78 – Rivera, Richie 1.2 0 1 1 2 2 0 5.59 – Poell , Chandler 0.1 3 4 4 1 0 0 6.75 – Miller, Dane 0.2 2 0 0 0 1 0 5.23 – Maccallum, Dylan 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.05 – Muirhead, Adam 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 9.82 9.0 16 14 13 5 8 2

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: A. Richardson 3 (5);

HB: G. Spoljaric 1 (3);

SO: A. Richardson 1 (14); G. Spoljaric 3 (12); A. Vera 1 (10); R. Kutt 4 (19);

BB: A. Richardson 5 (21); G. Spoljaric 3 (9); A. Vera 1 (8); R. Kutt 1 (7);

BF: A. Richardson 8 (95); G. Spoljaric 9 (44); A. Vera 10 (50); R. Kutt 16 (76);

P-S: A. Richardson 37-11; G. Spoljaric 34-15; A. Vera 37-21; R. Kutt 51-35;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 2 (4); A. Muirhead 1 (1);

HB: R. Lobus 1 (2);

SO: R. Lobus 4 (22); R. Rivera 2 (10); D. Miller 1 (7); D. Maccallum 1 (8);

BB: R. Lobus 2 (12); R. Rivera 2 (6); C. Poell 1 (7);

BF: R. Lobus 26 (132); R. Rivera 8 (45); C. Poell 5 (34); D. Miller 4 (52); D. Maccallum 3 (28); A. Muirhead 5 (23);

P-S: R. Lobus 83-55; R. Rivera 38-21; C. Poell 19-11; D. Miller 18-9; D. Maccallum 15-10; A. Muirhead 18-11;

Umpires: Plate: R. Fratus 1B: L. Cintron 3B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:21:00

Attendance: 692

Venue: Athletic Park