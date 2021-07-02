Bertis E. Davis

Bertis Eugene “Gene” Davis, age 79, passed away on January 3, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, Wisconsin.

Gene was born on July 2, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ, son of the late Bertis Eugene Davis Sr and Mary Virginia (Danner) Davis. While at Milton College, Gene played on the Basketball team and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He also attended the University of Wisconsin School of Law and later acquired a Master’s Certificate in Project Management, from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Business.

After 5 years of courtship, he married the love of his life, Anita Brenda Mello, on October 15, 1966 in Chelmsford, MA. At the time he served as a Second Lieutenant, Signal Officer for a service and supply battalion in the United States Army Reserve and served until 1972.

From 1965-1975, he also worked in industrial engineering, sales and distribution at Wausau Paper. During his tenure, he assisted in the design and implementation of industry firsts in paper converting processes and was the first to open the Canadian market as a customer for Wausau Paper.

In 1975, Gene branched out as the Owner and President of CW Paper of Wisconsin, a passion for over 25 years and a company he built by acquiring five competitive business. Active in the industry, he also served as president of 3M National Distributor Council and President of National Paper Trade Association Foundation.

After retiring, Gene founded Davis Solutions, LLC, serving as President and Principal and specialized in Project Management. He then joined Newmark Grubb Pfefferle as a Commercial Real Estate Advisor in 2010, with a concentration in retail, industrial, office and land development, receiving top selling honors numerous times.

Gene had a wonderful passion for volunteering and was heavily involved in many organizations throughout the community including Northcentral Technical College, serving as an ordained ruling elder of First Presbyterian Church, founding board member and former President of the Boys and Girls Club, past President of the Chamber of Commerce, former President and Paul Harris Fellow Recipient of the Wausau Rotary Club and was also heavily involved with the Rotary International Youth Exchange Program. While serving as President of the Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America, he received the Silver Beaver Award.

As many remember, Gene always loved to have a good time and enjoyed many fun groups including the B&B, Spring Fever and the CW Paper Basketball team. Gene always enjoyed being out on the golf course, spending time with his Grandchildren, doing crazy tricks while water skiing and always looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his son, Gene.

Survivors include his wife, A. Brenda Davis of Wausau; his three children, Jennifer Davis of MN, Gene (Hiromi) Davis III of CA, and Jessica (Alan) Matkovic of MD; three grandchildren, Alexander, Sophia and Mathias Matkovic; brother, Jeff (Dee) Davis of Verona, WI; sister, Cheryl Davis of Wausau; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St, Wausau, WI. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be in the parlor from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Aspirus and Mayo Clinics, as well as the kind people of the Wausau community for their support.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club, First Presbyterian Church, the Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America, or the Salvation Army.

Patrick C. St. Peter

Patrick Charles St. Peter, age 66, passed away June 29, 2021 at his home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Patrick was born to George and Christal St. Peter on April 13, 1955, in International Falls, Minnesota. He worked for Boise Cascade in International Falls for 11 years, followed by 33 years at Domtar in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Patrick was a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, and riding four-wheelers. He liked to stay active by taking long bike rides and playing disc-golf with his son Aaron. Over the years, he participated in several cross-country ski races, including the famous Birkebeiner. Patrick loved spending time with his seven grandkids, and would attend birthday parties and babysit whenever possible. He enjoyed cooking and canning the vegetables he grew in his own garden. He was an enthusiastic user of social media and frequently shared recipes and photos of his cooking, along with pictures of his cat, Charles. Patrick had a unique sense of humor and could always make everyone laugh.

Patrick is survived by two siblings, Mary Jane Anderson and Gayle (Pete) LaVigne of International Falls, Minnesota, his former spouse Corinne Ward of Wisconsin Rapids, his former spouse Toni Dunbar of International Falls, Minnesota, his four children Christa St. Peter of Colorado, Kori (Colin) Milroy of Chicago, Alison (Andrew) Graf of Wisconsin Rapids and Aaron St. Peter of Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his seven grandchildren Caleb Boyce, George and Frances Milroy, Eli and Coalie Graf, and Felicia and Radlee St. Peter.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents George and Christal St. Peter, and his siblings Doris St. Peter, George “Fuzzer” St. Peter, Judith St. Peter, and Joseph St. Peter.

A memorial gathering will take place Thursday, July 15th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at John J. Beuttgen Funeral Home, 631 East Grand Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 17 at Ericsburg Cemetery in International Falls, Minnesota.

Arleen E. Thuot

Arleen Ellen Thuot, age 84 passed away peacefully at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau on Friday, June 24, 2021.

Born on August 17, 1936, in Shawano, WI, Arleen was the daughter of the late Walter & Helen (Pagel) Kessen. Growing up in Bowler, then the Wausau area, she was a graduate of Wausau High School in 1953.

She was united in marriage to Marlin Thuot on June 29, 1957, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Wausau. Arleen and Marlin resided in Weston, WI and had two children.

Arleen worked many years at Wausau Insurance, and part time at Robert Hall. After retiring she worked part time at various bakery’s where she met many wonderful friends and to help satisfy Marlin’s sweet tooth.

Arleen and Marlin “Loved” to camp. In their early years Tomahawk, Merrill, Woodruff, and Knowlton, WI were some of there favorite spots to vacation with family and friends. Eventually they parked their

camper permanently in Egg Harbor, WI and enjoyed 19 years in Door County. Arleen loved to travel, some of her favorite destinations were Florida to visit her sister Judy and brother in-law Jerry, Las Vegas,

NV because she loved to gamble and see all the shows, Branson, MO because she loved country music, and Golf Shores, AL where her and Marlin were snowbirds for several years.

Arleen is survived by her two children; Brian (Julie) Thuot of Eland, WI; Kelly (Tim) Cunningham of Pleasant Prairie, WI; four grandchildren, Trenton Schwartz-Thuot, Dakota Logan (Jordan) Schwartz, Tyler Cunningham & Katie Cunningham; sister Yvonne Miller of Wausau, WI; brother in-law Gerald (Brenda) Drewek of Jacksonville, FL; two nieces and one great niece of Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Helen Kessen, her loving husband, Marlin Thuot, and sister Judith Drewek.

The family will have a private service