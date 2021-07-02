Heading out of town this weekend? Here’s what to expect on the road.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 with anticipated completion of June 30, 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled: No other will work will take place next week unless the final items do not get completed. If any work operations occur after the roadway opening, the work will be done under a flagging operation. The roadway will remain open.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 will be open from the Marquette/Adams County Line to County B on July 2.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on grading to prepare for paving.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place gravel on US 2 and begin removing the north half of the overhead bridge.

Traffic impacts for next week:

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph along US 2.

Bi-directional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps are closed for the remainder of the project

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement. Crews will place shoulder gravel and apply pavement markings.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be working on bridge walls, concrete work, and install rip rap.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue bridge work.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Traffic is maintained on a single lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street.

Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street. Bicyclists: Northbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane. Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at E Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at County N.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Continue excavation of the Northbound lane between Dodge Road and County VV East

Continue storm sewer crossings between Dodge Road and County VV East

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Our Children’s Road at WIS 47 closed July 6, 6 a.m. to Noon

Chief Carron Road at WIS 47 closed July 6, Noon to 6 p.m.

Chief Little Wave at WIS 47 closed July 8

Warrington Road at WIS 47 closed July 12

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Starting July 8, crews will set up traffic control and work on curb ramp removal and curb and gutter work.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures will be removed until July 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 13, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be paving intersections, install pavement markings, rumble strips, and snowmobile crossings.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will continue the construction of the primary spillway control structure.

Crews will remove most of the bypass pumping equipment.

Crews will begin the removal of the existing primary spillway control structure.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road starting in mid-July.

Note: A full, 21-day closure of Post Road is tentatively scheduled to begin July 21 to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond structure. Post Road will be closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive. Traffic will be detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access will be closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive for the first 10 days of the closure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue with the construction of the median temporary crossovers on the east and west ends of the project. Reconstruction of the County U south intersection will begin.

Traffic impacts: After noon on July 2 both lanes will be open to traffic with the speed reduction lifted for the holiday weekend. The left shoulders will remain closed for both eastbound and westbound lanes along with the County U south intersection through the holiday weekend. On Tuesday July 6 at 6 a.m. the speed reduction of 55 mph will be put back in place and the WIS 29 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for construction until July 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish installing new sidewalk, continue grading, complete guardrail removal, and install new topsoil.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction.Motorists can expect multiple single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder and single lane closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: Daily flagging during pavement removal and replacement. Temporary pavement markings will be installed at the end of each day during paving, slower moving vehicles will be in the are during that work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue concrete removal along northbound WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto the new southbound lanes and temporary widenings. A 12-foot width restriction remains in place.