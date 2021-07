By Shereen Siewert

At least one person was injured Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover east of Wausau, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. on Hwy. Y in Marathon County near County Road DD. A medical helicopter was immediately paged to the scene, where at least one person was trapped beneath an overturned pickup.

Multiple people were inside the vehicle. There is no word yet on additional injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.