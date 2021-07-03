MADISON, WI – The Mallards out-hit the Woodchucks 13-2, using a late rally to solidify a 6-2 victory at Warner Park Friday night.

The scoreless tie was broken after a balk and a bases-loaded walk brought home the only Mallards run off of starter Nate Madej, who suffered his first loss of the season.

Geo Camfield relieved him in the fourth, allowing two runs over three innings in his longest outing since opening day. The two earned runs were the first surrendered by Camfield all season over 12-plus innings out of the bullpen.

The Woodchucks took advantage of a few Madison miscues to score twice in the seventh. A hit batsman and an error preceded back-to-back walks.

Tyler MacGregor, on his 21st birthday, drew a base-on-balls with the bases loaded to bring in the first Woodchucks run. Jacob Burke jogged home, having now scored in all three of his starts since joining the Woodchucks.

Colton Vincent’s RBI groundout plated Antonio Valdez to bring the visitors within one. Tyler Kehoe flew out to deep right field, however, and the Mallards kept the lead.

Madison would strike back in the bottom half of the inning. A two-run double by catcher Drake Baldwin (4-for-4 on the night) was immediately followed by an RBI single which gave Madison their largest and final lead.

Mike Schicker pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his Woodchucks debut, but the visitors were unable to rally back.

The loss drops the Woodchucks to 20-13 on the season. They have now lost three straight for the first time all season long. Fond du Lac’s loss means that the Chucks remain one game behind — now clinging to the slightest of chances to win the first half.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will close out the series against the Mallards tomorrow at 5:05 pm before heading home. They’ll host the Lakeshore Chinooks on July 4 for a 6:05 pm first pitch with postgame fireworks. The last day of the first half of the season is Monday July 5.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 2 @ Madison Mallards 6

Game Date: Friday July 2nd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 1 Mallards 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 X 6 13 1

W: O’hara (1-0, 1.20 ERA) L: Madej (1-1, 2.86 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Izarra, Jose 2B 2 0 0 0 .280 Schaffer, Jordan 3B 4 0 0 0 .250 Groover Iii, Gino SS 4 0 1 0 .257 Burke, Jacob RF 3 1 0 0 .000 Valdez, Antonio LF 4 1 1 0 .176 Randle, Bash DH 3 0 0 0 .231 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 0 1 .215 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 0 1 .206 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 0 0 0 .315 29 2 2 2

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Benson, JT CF 5 0 3 2 .287 Fuhrman, Michael 2B 3 0 0 0 .296 Iadisernia, Alex LF 4 1 2 0 .298 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 4 0 1 0 .319 Toso, Dominic DH 4 1 1 0 .232 Scannell, Matt 1B 4 0 0 1 .212 Storbakken, Zach 3B 3 1 0 0 .211 Baldwin, Drake C 4 3 4 2 .300 Gonzalez , Nick SS 4 0 2 1 .241 35 6 13 6

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (13); C. Vincent 1 (5);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (2);

SB: J. Burke 1 (1); A. Valdez 2 (4);

CS: J. Izarra 1 (4);

E: G. Camfield 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

Madison Mallards

2B: D. Baldwin 2 (5); A. Iadisernia 1 (11); J. Benson 1 (3);

RBI: M. Scannell 1 (11); J. Benson 2 (16); D. Baldwin 2 (9); N. Gonzalez 1 (4);

HBP: Z. Storbakken 1 (1); M. Fuhrman 1 (1);

SB: D. Toso 1 (3);

CS: N. Gonzalez 1 (1);

E: A. Iadisernia 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Madej, Nate 3.0 4 1 1 4 1 0 2.86 – Camfield, Geo 3.0 5 2 2 0 0 0 1.38 – Telfer, Shane 1.0 3 3 3 0 0 0 3.94 – Schicker, Mike 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 8.0 13 6 6 5 1 0

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA O’hara, Ryan 6.0 1 0 0 2 3 0 1.20 – Subers, Kyle 0.1 0 2 1 1 0 0 12.46 – Fong, Jared 1.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.66 – Denlinger, Theo 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1.38 9.0 2 2 1 4 6 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: S. Telfer 1 (2); M. Schicker 1 (1);

SO: N. Madej 1 (25);

BB: N. Madej 4 (17); M. Schicker 1 (1);

BF: N. Madej 16 (109); G. Camfield 14 (50); S. Telfer 6 (68); M. Schicker 6 (6);

P-S: N. Madej 65-34; G. Camfield 47-31; S. Telfer 17-11; M. Schicker 26-15;

Madison Mallards

WP: T. Denlinger 1 (1);

HB: K. Subers 1 (1);

SO: R. O’hara 3 (8); J. Fong 1 (9); T. Denlinger 2 (18);

BB: R. O’hara 2 (8); K. Subers 1 (14); J. Fong 1 (3);

BF: R. O’hara 20 (59); K. Subers 4 (48); J. Fong 6 (44); T. Denlinger 4 (52);

P-S: R. O’hara 73-45; K. Subers 17-10; J. Fong 21-12; T. Denlinger 16-12;

Umpires: Plate: D. Frye 1B: M. Steiner 3B: L. Colucci

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:46:04

Attendance: 3052

Venue: Warner Park